Photo Credit: Gili Eliyahu Adler/TPS

Sources associated with the Iranian opposition report that approximately 350 members of the Afghan Liwa Fatemiyoun militia, under the command of Hakemat Allah Harati, have finished deploying in southern Syria, specifically in the Daraa-Quneitra-Damascus “triangle of death.”

The militiamen arrived in the area accompanied by their families, intending to be deployed there for the long term. Before their arrival, the Fatemiyoun forces reportedly trained in military camps in southeast Tehran to fly UAVs and fire short-range missiles.

Advertisement



According to the report, Iran aims to establish its grip on southern Syria, filling in the vacuum left there by the Russians, who withdrew their forces from the area due to the continuing fighting in Ukraine.

This comes despite Iran’s past commitment to Russia to stay away from Syria’s border with Israel in the Golan Heights.

According to these sources, Iran started establishing a new military base called “Malek al-Ashtar” in Kfar Homa in Daraa, appointing a new command structure to manage the area.