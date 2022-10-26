Photo Credit: Palácio do Planalto / Flickr

The Lebanese parliament will convene tomorrow (Thursday) to try and elect Lebanon’s next president for the fifth time this month. Until now, no candidate has been able to secure the needed two-thirds majority. Tomorrow’s session will also be the last one with incumbent Lebanese president Michel Aoun still in office, as his term ends on the 31st.

According to Lebanese sources, the Hezbollah-led negotiations on the matter have stalled, and the chances of Lebanon’s different parties finding a candidate the agree on by tomorrow are slim.

All of this is happening while Lebanon is already dealing with a political crisis, having a transitional government last May’s elections, with Prime Minister Najib Mikati unable to form a coalition government (a process in which the Lebanese president plays a significant role).