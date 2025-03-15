Photo Credit: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday struck a Hezbollah terrorist operating in the area of Kfarkela (also known as Kfar Kila) in southeastern Lebanon, according to a statement from the military.

The IDF also targeted a Hezbollah site in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley on Thursday night. The military described the facility as being used for the production of “strategic weapons,” referring to a missile production facility that the IDF had previously destroyed.

The strikes come as Lebanon appears to be leveraging Hezbollah’s weakened state to further diminish the terror group’s influence, while potentially taking initial steps toward some level of normalization with Israel.

On Tuesday, representatives from Israel, Lebanon, the United States, and France convened in Naqoura, located in Southern Lebanon, to discuss the ongoing border dispute between the two countries. During the meeting, the parties agreed to form three joint working groups to address key issues to improve stability between the two countries.

These working groups will focus on:

The five strategic points in Southern Lebanon that remain under Israeli control indefinitely, following the ceasefire’s expiration.

The U.N.-delineated Blue Line border and the 13 territorial disputes between Israel and Lebanon.

The status of Lebanese prisoners held by Israel.

Content from JNS was used in this report.

