October 7th will never be forgotten.

On one hand it marks the saddest day in Israel’s history, but it was also the day we came together as a nation. Jews – from across the globe – stood as one in helping the State of Israel. Thousands of Israelis raced home to join their comrades in battle. (By the way; how many Ukrainians living outside the country flew back to join their war??) Millions of Yidden, of all ages, prayed and beseeched the heavens for mercy and strength.

But the greatest gift of all was watching our youth rise as lions! For 365 continuous days and nights, these heroes have been fearlessly fighting the enemy without stop. Even as we sat in shul and around the Rosh Ha’Shana table, thousands of young soldiers were risking their lives – fighting Amalek. Nine beautiful young men fell in Northern Israel – erroneously called “Lebanon” – so that we could enjoy the holiday.

(The country called “Lebanon” is actually part of Biblical Eretz Yisrael conquered by Joshua and given to the tribe of Asher. In other words, it is as much a part of Israel as Jerusalem, Haifa and Hebron!)

Our prayers are with families who lost loved ones – whether on October 7th or throughout this last challenging year. All of these Jews – over 1,500 of them – died “Al Kiddush HaShem” (sanctifying G-d’s Name) and will never be forgotten.

We continue to pray for the success and safety of all soldiers and for the immediate, unconditional release of all the hostages. Additionally, we beg that HaShem heal the wounded – both physically and emotionally – so we can come together to build His land into the Torah society we dream of.

Many questions have arisen throughout this last year but the one I keep hearing, over and over, is; “When will the war end?” – and not just this one… but the seemingly endless wars since the founding of the modern State of Israel.

It has been 76 years and it feels as though we have been at war every one of those years! This is not an exaggeration.

Between the constant wars in the “early days” vs Egypt, Jordan and Syria to the daily battles in Yehuda and Shomron where Arabs attack daily to the Gulf War vs Iraq (1991) and to the last few decades of wars vs Hezbollah and Hamas… and now Iran and Yemen! When will this end?

The answer – and many people won’t like this – is that this will end only when Moshiach walks through the door. Until then, the enemy of HaShem will fight with everything he has, and it is our obligation to fight back. Fighting for HaShem’s Honor and conquering, liberating, redeeming and defending Eretz Yisrael is an obligation – and a privilege! – given to the Chosen People from the day Joshua entered the land with Bnei Yisrael some 3,297 years ago.

HaShem could have easily given us Australia – where (almost) nobody lived, and we could have shared that beautiful country with some kangaroos. Instead, the Almighty chose the “busiest and most crowded real estate on planet earth”. 10 nations lived there (yes, 10, not 7) and HaShem knew they would put up a fight but that is why He chose that place… because the fight… the battles… and the self-sacrifice are an essential part of the plan.

Therefore, while war brings great pain and suffering – and we extend our hand to comfort the families of the killed, wounded and captured – it is also the ultimate opportunity to show our love, dedication, commitment and loyalty to the King of Kings who guides our every move.

That having been said, our ultimate desire is peace, yet it doesn’t contradict what I just wrote.

“Peace” in the world of authentic Torah Judaism is achieved through following the guidelines of the Torah. Every one of our leaders – from Avraham to Moshe to Pinchas to Joshua to Yiftach to Mordechai – prayed for peace… yet mastered the sword. King David wrote endless poems about peace but was the fiercest fighter in Jewish history. These Torah giants knew that only in the days of Moshiach will true and everlasting peace cover the globe. Until then, a Jew needs to walk with the Torah in one hand and the sword (actually – the tank, IAF fighter plane and/or submachine gun) in the other.

Let the world know that while we pray for peace, the Jewish nation is prepared for war and not afraid of the challenges it brings.

For the last 2,000 years the Jew ran away, hid and cowered… but not anymore. As my Rabbi – HaRav Meir Kahane z”l – taught us; Our Jewish head needs to be attached to our Jewish fist. Only then will we be able see the fulfillment of the verse in Tehillim (29:11) “HaShem will give strength to His nation, HaShem will bless His nation with peace.”

First comes strength and only then comes peace.

May this happen in the coming year!

Am Yisrael Chai!

