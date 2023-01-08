Photo Credit: Courtesy

Arabic media is upset at this tweet from Mohammed al-Dhirabi, a trainer in the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the League of Arab States, who is visiting Israel.

يسعدنا أن نرسل تحياتنا لإخواننا وأحبابنا اليهود بجميع أنحاء العالم ولكافة أفراد الشعب الاسرائيلي العظيم ونتمنى لهم جمعة مباركة وشبات شالوم?

אנו שמחים לשלוח את ברכתנו לאחינו ואהובינו יהודים בכל רחבי העולם ולכל בני עם ישראל הגדול, ואנו מאחלים להם יום שישי מבורך ושבת שלום?

??❤?? pic.twitter.com/e3e0lZ6s2X — محمد آل ضريبي (@aldhirabi) June 2, 2022

Watanserb reported it this way:

Bragging about his Zionization, the Bahraini coach accredited to the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the League of Arab States, Muhammad Al Dhirabi, published a picture of him performing a Talmudic prayer next to a number of Jewish extremists at the Al-Buraq Wall, which the Zionists call “the Western Wall.” Al-Dhirabi appeared in the photo, wearing a white cloak and a red shemagh, next to the wall, accompanied by a group of extremist Jews, performing their prayers.

The tweet is a greeting of Shabbat Shalom to all Jews.

Notice that the Jews have no problem with a Muslim praying at the Kotel with them. The contrast with the Muslim insistence that no Jews pray (or even visit) the Temple Mount could not be more striking.