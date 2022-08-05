Photo Credit: The Temple Institute

Hamas warned on Friday against Jewish plans to ascend the Temple Mount on Sunday, for the delayed observance of 9 B’Av fast day (the day of fasting falls on Shabbat this year, but we don’t fast on Shabbat except when it falls on Yom Kippur – DI), the Safa news agency reported (حماس تحذر من دعوات المستوطنين لاقتحام الأقصى يومي السبت والأحد).

Accusing the “settlers” of planning to “storm the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Saturday and Sunday,” Hamas called on “our people and our nation to thwart the plans of temporal and spatial division.”

This is very good news, folks. It suggests the Muslims understand full well the value of the Temple Mount and are prepared to throw their lives on the line, if need be, to prevent the Jewish legal owners of the land from taking it over – because that’s when the Muslim insurgency in Eretz Israel will be terminated.

Jews don’t get the message that’s been so deeply internalized by the Arabs, though. A Channel 14 survey found that of the coalition voters, only 9% plan to fast on Sunday – compared to 45% of the opposition voters who will fast to mourn the loss of our holy Temple.

The official of the Hamas Jerusalem office, Harun Nasser al-Din (what a name), said in a press statement on Friday: “The Zionist calls to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on Saturday and Sunday (6 and 7 of August) are desperate attempts to Judaize it and impose ‘sovereignty’ on it, as part of the occupation’s plans to install ‘temporal and spatial division.’”

The term “temporal and spatial division” is a reference to a statement by the PA’s “Governor of Jerusalem” Adnan Ghaith, who last April told the Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the “illegal Israeli occupation has plans to impose a temporal and spatial division of the Al Aqsa Mosque.”

And by “Al Aqsa Mosque” he meant all of Temple Mount. The PA Arabs no longer use terms such as al-Ḥaram al-Sharīf or Beit al-Muqaddas which recognize a historic Jewish presence at the site.

There are three places in Eretz Israel which our Bible records were purchased for a lot of cash by our forefathers and should belong to us without any objection on the part of the gentiles: the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem, and the Temple Mount. And that’s why the Muslims resist violently our attempts to take them back because when we do, their presence here is finished.

Nasser al-Din warned that Israel wants to exploit the Jewish “temple groups” on various occasions “to implement their malicious plans in an attempt to rebuild the alleged ‘temple’ and impose new facts inside the Holy City.”

He added that “the occupation’s attempts to establish the equation of the spatial and temporal division of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque will fail in the face of the stability of our resistance and the steadfastness and bonding of our people, who will not hesitate to protect the mosque, no matter the cost.”

And as long as only a combined 54% of Israeli Jews fast in memory of our lost Temples, Harun Nasser al-Din has nothing to worry about.