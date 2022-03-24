Photo Credit: courtesy

Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) has long been viewed as a hate group on college campuses which “isn’t to promote education about Palestinians, but make the campus environment hostile for Israel supporters,” as summed up by Aviva Slomich, international campus director for CAMERA.

On March 14, 2022, Tufts University’s SJP chapter posted an opinion piece in the student run paper, Tufts Observer, called “Justice Through BDS.” The article promoted the familiar anti-Zionist propaganda, mislabeling Israel as a creature of “European settler colonialism” that runs an “apartheid regime.” It referred to Israel with a lowercase “i” to insult the Jewish State, and advocated for violence in its statement “SJP supports the full range of Palestinian resistance against settler-colonialism.“

The call for violence should get the group kicked off campus, but that is unlikely to happen unless and until Tufts’ alumni and student body demand action from the university (president Anthony P. Monaco’s office number is 617-627-3300).

In the same article promoting violence against Israel, SJP noted the good work that J Street has been doing in the Jewish community:

"While SJP recognizes that many Jewish people begin their anti-zionist political journey through J Street U, and appreciates that J Street U’s Tufts chapter agrees that antisemitism and anti-Zionism are not synonymous, it is crucial for students to refuse half-measures that condemn occupation while normalizing colonization."

SJP specifically called out its appreciation for the lobbying and anti-Israel propaganda disseminated by J Street, but the hate group still could not embrace its colleagues, as the left-wing Jewish group still has a stated platform that Israel should exist in some form. SJP has therefore called for J Street to be included in its broad boycott.

T-shirts praising Palestinian terrorism seen for sale at the National Students for Justice in Palestine conference in November 2016. Photo: NSJP/Facebook.

SJP and J Street U have stood as allies on different college campuses, such as in February 2019, when both groups blasted the University of Vermont’s Jewish Hillel for accepting money from the pro-Israel group Maccabee Task Force. The SJP-J Street allyship has built bridges – to encourage more Jews to despise Israel, but not for Israel haters to embrace coexistence with the Jewish State.

When a virulently anti-Israel hate group like SJP praises J Street, a group that claims to be pro-Israel, it may finally dawn on the pro-Zionist community that the Jewish left-wing group is a dangerous gateway organization to destroy the Jewish State from within.

{Reposted from the author’s blog}