Israel’s 25th Knesset progressive reforms to its 75 year Judiciary is driving the seculars up a wall with protests, demonstrations and civil unrest. Their rage and despair have reached the point where former military leaders have taken to the streets telling its followers “this is the time go out en masse and to demonstrate, the time to make the country tremble… against the demolition of democracy and this unbridled, destructive move.”[1]

Their despair is not only the result of losing the election to what is significantly a pro-Torah government, but to the “secular” founding fathers, the early socialists “Mapai” (the democratic socialist political party) until its merger into the modern-day Israeli Labor Party), and the “Mapam” (‘United Workers Party’, originally Marxist–Zionist and one of the ancestors of the modern-day Meretz party, Torah was a deterrent to the development of a modern, liberal and democratic state.

Secular Israel yearned to be an enlightened and democratic nation among nations, as it maintained a stranglehold on Yehezkel’s resurrected “dry bones” which rose from the ashes of Auschwitz. As distribution of the limited resources was crucial right from the beginning, the political and economic development was divided mainly into two distinct segments of the new Jewish population: “Dati” (religious) and “Chiloni” (secular). Those who abandoned a Torah life ended up hating- the Torah practicing counterpart, and the Torah world closed itself against their onslaughts. These were the political worlds until the 2022 election.

But after all votes were counted, and to the despair of the seculars, suddenly, there was no longer Left and Right, but Torah and anti-Torah representatives in the new government. Labor was at an all-time low, and Meretz did not even pass the threshold. Its representative openly cried hearing the election results. It was a death knell to their socialist doctrine as the heart of stone was forcibly removed from klal Yisrael forever. The Torah population was more prolific, and the secular moved to other locations where they could “blend” with the goyim more easily.

A little history . . .

The Shalom Achshov Seculars

Wikipedia describes Shalom Achshav (Peace Now) as a . . . “liberal advocacy and activist group in Israel with the aim of promoting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Founded in 1981 as the sister organization to Israel’s Shalom Achshav, Americans for Peace Now (APN) describes itself as a nonpartisan, nonprofit, pro-Israel, pro-peace, American Jewish organization based in the United States whose stated aim is to help achieve a comprehensive political resolution of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

In 1984 (circa) Reb Chaim zt’l wrote (Torah and Logic – unpublished):

“The seculars, in their despair about the helpless situation in Israel, are interested in eliminating the Jewish being entirely without a trace of Torah. But what they do not realize is that logically they wish to do the same thing as the Arabs and other goyim, but in a more refined and sophisticated way. What the Arabs want to do is to throw out the Jews from Eretz Yisrael and make the country free of Torah, because, if there are no Jews, there is no Torah. By destroying the body of the Jew, automatically the Torah is destroyed. As Chazal say, if someone will say to you that there is Torah by goyim, al ta ‘amin, do not believe it. This is because the goyim are not capable of carrying the Torah. What the Shalom Achshavniks. in effect, are aspiring to do is to clear Eretz Yisrael of Jews. This is the same as the Arabs, but by a different method. Instead of eliminating bodily the Jews from Eretz Yisrael, and by definition destroying the Torah, the seculars, Shalom Achshavniks and all of the Left, want to make Eretz Yisrael free from Jews. But instead of removing the Jews from Eretz Yisrael they want to eliminate the Torah from the Jews, so automatically there will be no Jews in Eretz Yisrael. In other words. the Shalom Achshavniks, the Leftists, have the same intention as the Arabs, to clean up Eretz Yisrael from Jews, but there is only a difference of method. To put it conspicuously, it means either to eliminate the Jews from Eretz Yisrael, or to eliminate Eretz Yisrael from the Jews.”

Israel’s 2022 election portends more change to come as its Torah world seeks to bring a new spirit and light not only to the nations, but to its own people working towards total redemption.

And Yehezkel’s prophecy continues[i]:

“Thus said the Lord God; I will gather you from the people and assemble you from the countries where you have been scattered, and I will give you the land of Israel. And I will give them one heart, and I will put a new spirit inside you; and I will take the stony heart from their flesh and give them a heart of flesh. That they may walk in my statutes, and keep my ordinances, and do them; and they shall be my people, and I will be their God.”

Amen

