Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screengrab

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation Thursday night following a day in which protesters — anarchists among them — disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis in their zeal to oppose the government’s planned judicial reforms.

Speaking from the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Netanyahu declared that the “opponents of the judicial reforms are not traitors, and its supporters are not fascists.”

However: “In order to prevent a rift in our nation, each side must take seriously the claims and concerns of the other,” Netanyahu said.

“Supporters of the reform are outraged that the balance between the authorities in Israel has been violated in the last decades. Without authority, the court intervened in many areas that it was not supposed to discuss at all,” he explained.

“I believe that it is possible to pass a reform that will provide a response to both sides, that will leave the proper balance between the authorities, and on the other hand preserve the individual rights of the citizens of the country.

“We did not come to trample, we came to balance and correct,” Netanyahu said.

“We are determined to correct [the system] and responsibly promote the reform that will restore the balance between the branches of government,” he said. “The best way is through litigation and obtaining as broad a consensus as possible.”

Nevertheless, he said, in order to reach a consensus, both sides must engage. Up to this point, he noted, the opposition has chosen not to have any input. The legislation will be passed regardless, he warned.

Referring to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s “absurd” order barring him from speaking out about the reforms or having any involvement, Netanyahu added, “The buck stops here. I am getting involved, regardless of personal cost. Enough is enough,” he promised, after Thursday’s passage of a law that provides relative protection against the Attorney General declaring him incapacitated, effectively barring him from further involvement.

“I will do everything I can to resolve this issue,” he said, but noted there will be no delay in the vote on reform for selection of judges. The opposition still has a few days to discuss and provide input, he noted. Moreover, the Knesset will continue its overhaul of the judicial system in the next session — and the opposition can participate in that as well, he said.

“I believe we can bring together a reform that will restore the balance to the system,” he said. “We will legislate protection of the individual in the law we will pass.” The Knesset will not pass an override bill that will allow lawmakers to do whatever they want without restriction,” he specified. “I will make sure of that.”

Netanyahu also noted that he had met with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and other ministers prior to taking the podium, and that Gallant had expressed his concerns about the national security situation that has been affected by the endless planned disruptions to Israeli life.

“Defense Minister Yoav Galant met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this evening and presented him with the impact of the legislative processes on the IDF and the defense establishment,” Gallant’s office said in a statement following their meeting.

“At the prime minister’s request and in light of his planned statement this evening, the minister of defense is delaying his statement at this stage,” the statement added, referring to Gallant’s plan to address the nation himself earlier in the evening.

“I am taking everything into consideration,” Netanyahu said. “But I have to say, again: there is no place for refraining from engagement, from ghosting talks over this issue. Ghosting endangers our national security, and the personal safety of every Israeli. There is no justification for it.

“Friends, I will do everything — everything — to calm the situation … because we are all brothers, and God willing, together we will do it, and together we will succeed.”