April 26, 2020

Maulana Tariq Jameel

Fiaislabad, Pakistan

Dear Imam Tariq Jameel,

In a telethon, you stated that the COVID-19 virus was caused by the actions of immodest women. With respect for your splendid intellect and knowledge, you may be wrong about this. Scientific studies have revealed that the Coronavirus was caused by people not flossing their teeth. I won’t go into the science behind this but I urge you to investigate and if satisfied, advise your followers to floss their teeth five times a day perhaps right before or after their daily prayers

This should not give women the right to be immodest. Perhaps if women flossed their teeth more they would not have time to immodest.

Respectfully yours,

Thor Lamkin