Photo Credit: Image by Shutterbug75 from Pixabay

June 21, 2020

Benjamin Netanyahu

Advertisement



Prime Minister of Israel

Jerusalem, Palestine

I seriously object to Israelis torturing Syria’s national animal for Corona Virus research. Using Syrian Golden Hamsters to test out the new COVID-19 vaccine is an egregious war crime deserving of the most robust punishment. We demand that you return the hamsters to us at the time of our choosing.

We refuse to be in proximity to your people and have asked our friends the Iranians to accept the hamsters from you animal killers. They will contact you for the exchange details. Failure to comply will result in more Nazi war criminals being given sanctuary in Syria.

Bashar Al- Assad (call me Al)

President for life

Damascus

Syrian Arab Republic