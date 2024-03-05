Photo Credit: Andrew Bernard

Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the PLO’s Palestinian Authority and the other Islamic terrorist groups who make up the official “Palestinian” leadership have been invited for unity talks in Moscow.

The terrorist unity talks scheduled by the Putin regime are a homecoming for a “Palestinian” movement invented by Soviet propagandists. Mahmoud Abbas, the long-serving dictator of the PA, wrote his Holocaust denial thesis while studying at Moscow’s Patrice Lumumba University which had trained a generation of third world terrorist

The invitation to Moscow comes from Putin’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. Materials from a KGB defector revealed that Abbas had worked for the KGB under Bogdanov. Back then Abbas had the KGB codename “mole”, these days, his code name is “president”.

Some of the same ex-Soviet operatives who helped set up and fund the PLO, the PFLP and the rest of the “Palestinian” movement are now trying to unite them all under one single banner.

While the State Department in D.C. and British Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron are talking about immediately recognizing a “Palestinian” state as soon as they can force Israel to stop its campaign to destroy Hamas, the Palestinian Authority is trying to bring Hamas into the state.

The media claimed that Abbas had visited Qatar to hold talks with the Islamic tyranny’s leaders on a “ceasefire”. In reality, the Palestinian Authority leader had been meeting with the Qatari regime, another state sponsor of Hamas, to pursue unity talks with the fellow terror group.

Putin’s relationship with Iran makes Moscow, like Doha, home turf for Hamas. Some weeks after Oct 7, top Hamas leaders had flown out to Moscow to meet with Bogdanov after the Russian official had previously chatted with leaders of the terror group in their home base in Qatar.

In 2006, Putin had reacted to the Hamas takeover of Gaza by declaring that “we are maintaining our contacts with Hamas and intend, in the near future, to invite the leadership of this organisation to Moscow” and emphasized that, “we have never called Hamas a terrorist organisation.” Putin invited Hamas leader Khaled Mashal, who recently claimed that “the Russians told us they would study our Oct. 7 attack in their military academies.”

A week after the Oct 7 attacks, Hamas stated, “we in the Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS) appreciate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position on the ongoing Zionist aggression against our people and his opposition to the siege of Gaza”.

After Oct 7, Putin and China’s Xi had blocked a UN condemnation of the Hamas atrocities. Now Russia is working on uniting its old PLO friends and its new Hamas friends. But Russia and Qatar are not alone. The Biden administration and the European Union are all pushing for a “Palestinian” state after they force a ceasefire. And that state will inevitably include Hamas.

“Russia has invited all Palestinian factions who will be meeting on the 26 of this month in Moscow. We will see if Hamas is ready to come to the ground with us,” Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh informed the Munich Security Conference. “We are prepared to engage. If Hamas is willing to join us, that’s positive. We need Palestinian unity,”

“One should not continue focusing on October 7,” he warned attendees at the forum.

“Hamas is an essential part of the Palestinian political map. Israel’s talk of eliminating Hamas will not happen and are not acceptable to us,” Shtayyeh had told Qatar’s Doha Forum in December around the same time that the PA was holding unity talks with Hamas in Doha.

After the Oct 7 attacks, Biden claimed that, “the vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas. Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people.” In reality, polls show that Hamas would easily win any current election, as it won the last set of “Palestinian” elections in 2006, leading Abbas and his Fatah faction to seize total control of the West Bank and reject any future elections. Hamas was able to take over Gaza leading to the two “Palestinian” statelets.

In January, Abbas’ spokesman had promised to “hold general elections, and if Hamas wins, the president will hand over the [Palestinian] Authority.”

With polls showing that Hamas would handily win an election, If Abbas is serious this time, that means recognizing a “Palestinian” state will mean creating a Hamas state inside Israel.

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority had been holding unity talks on and off, including four months before the Oct 7 attacks, and quickly began holding them again afterward.

The current proposal, like previous ones coming out of the unity talks, places Palestinian Authority officials up front, so that terrorists can receive foreign aid from America and the EU, while Hamas officials maintain an official subsidiary role but continue to control Gaza.

In the past, Hamas had been able to siphon foreign aid through UNRWA, but as it now faces the possibility of utter destruction in Gaza, it may be more willing to accept the proposal being advanced by Qatar, Russia, the EU and the Biden administration. While Russia and Qatar may be more publicly supportive of their Hamas allies, all the proposals come down to a government of “technocrats” serving as the public face of the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.

Shtayyeh is an example of one of those “technocrats”, academics with experience in extracting foreign aid and telling foreign diplomats what they want to hear, but with no actual political power, who were put into place to act as a cover for the Arafat and Abbas regimes. A similar puppet regime of technocrats subsidiary to Afghanistan’s warlords had operated in Kabul before it fled the Taliban. The Taliban and the Biden administration have resurrected a version of its “technocrats” to administer the funds going from the United States to Afghanistan.

The current plan is to blame Oct 7 entirely on Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, and a few of his cronies, to demand their expulsion, and then to make a deal with the “moderate” Hamas leaders in Doha before putting the plan for a “Palestinian” state in overdrive. But the Moscow summit is a warning that any such state will never be anything other than a terror state.

The primary difference between the Qatari and Russian positions, and the Biden and EU position, is plausible deniability. Qatar and Russia want Hamas out front, while Biden and the EU prefer it out back. And we already know from Afghanistan how that will end up working out.

The Qataris negotiated our deal with the Taliban that would have made the Islamic terrorist group a part of a multilateral government. Americans died to maintain that State Department fiction as the Taliban were advancing to take over the entire country. Hamas had its chance to be part of a multilateral government with other Islamic terrorists and each time it chose to try and take everything. Biden and the EU may want to keep Hamas in the background, but history tells us that, like the Taliban, it will eventually seize power and dominate any “Palestinian” state.

It’s difficult to know whether Secretary of State Blinken and the State Department personnel who pretended until the last moment that the Taliban were not trying to take over Afghanistan, but only to take a stronger position in the negotiations for a united government really believed that. It’s also difficult to know whether they truly believe that their proposed “Palestinian” state will be anything other than a terrorist state that will eventually fall into the hands of Hamas.

But we know that not only Qatar and Russia, but the Biden administration and the EU, have urgently fought against any Israeli move into Rafah that would finish off Hamas in Gaza.

It’s obvious why Qatar or Russia’s Bogdanov are condemning an attack on Rafah, but the Biden administration has introduced a draft UN resolution calling for a ceasefire, and from Biden on down have warned Israel against going into Rafah. The internal reasoning is probably similar to the one that guided Nixon and Kissinger during another October war 50 years ago.

During the Yom Kippur War, Secretary of State Henry Kissinger had told Soviet Ambassador Anatoly Dobrynin that “my nightmare is a victory for either side.” He warned that without negotiations and a deal, “the Israelis [will] have pushed the Arabs out of every territory and “If we do nothing by Tuesday, Wednesday at the latest, Arabs will have been defeated.”

“I do not mean to imply that he wanted Israel to lose the war, he simply did not want Israel to win decisively. He wanted Israel to bleed just enough to soften it up for the post-war diplomacy he was planning,” Admiral Elmo Zuwalt, the former head of the Navy, wrote in his memoir.

The Biden administration also wanted Israel to defeat Hamas, but not to defeat it too much.

The administration is worried that if Israel wins in Rafah, it will win too much and be much less interested in its diplomatic solution of creating a “Palestinian” state which it believes is the real solution to the conflict. And it needs Hamas to provide pressure on Israel to create such a state.

The same failed idea that has haunted the region for decades is that Islamic terrorism can only be defeated by giving the terrorists some, but not all, of what they want. Much as it did not occur to the State Department that the Taliban would want everything, it refuses to believe that Hamas would want everything. And every time the negotiations fall apart, history is rewritten again.

In an article published in early October, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan described the negotiations that had brought peace between Hamas and Israel. “We have de-escalated crises in Gaza,” he boasted. The online version of the article has been edited to remove those words.

Since December, Sullivan has taken to warning Israel to “transition” to a new “phase” of the war in which it stops its military campaign and goes back to occasional drone attacks on Hamas leaders. And then he and the rest can get started building their “Palestinian” state. And when Hamas takes over again, more articles will have to be edited and more bodies will be buried.

The Biden administration, the European Union (for now only being held off by Hungary), Russia and the rest of the international community are preparing to reward Oct 7 with a terrorist state. A ‘Palestinian’ state will be a state of the terrorists, by the terrorists and for the terrorists.

The 10/7 attacks reminded Israelis of what Americans had known and forgotten after 9/11.

The Israeli soldiers battling in Gaza are not just fighting for their country, but to remind America and the world that it is possible to defeat Islamic terrorists, instead of negotiating with them. A victory there will show everyone that we can all fight and win, instead of surrendering to Islam.

A lot is riding on that battle for Israel, for America, Europe and the free world. That is why the leaders of the international community and the diplomats of the world are fighting to save Hamas. What happens in the next weeks will hand the Islamic terrorists and their enablers either one of their greatest defeats or their greatest victory: a Hamas ‘Palestinian’ state.

