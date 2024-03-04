Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

I’m inside, I’m inside with the Jews,” and “We have female hostages, I captured one” — just a few words, but with the impact of thousands of tons of explosives.

Israeli intelligence revealed Monday night (March 4) that more than 450 terrorists belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, mainly Hamas, were — and in some cases still are — also employed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) tasked with providing humanitarian aid and educational services to the Palestinian Authority and Gaza populations.

The IDF has revealed two recordings incriminating two UNRWA teachers who took part in the October 7 massacre.

The first recording is of a terrorist working as an Arabic teacher at an UNRWA school in ‘Deir al-Balah’ describing his entry into Israeli territory and stating that he is holding female Israeli hostages.

“We have female captives (sabaya). I caught one,” an UNRWA “teacher” says. “We entered. I saw… They shot them in the eyes. I saw two, me and another guy from our group… Wow, what they did. Listen, they did actions for liberation Inshallah (Allah willing).”

The second recording features an additional terrorist who is also an elementary school teacher at an UNRWA school in Khan Yunis, telling his family he is inside Israeli territory.

“I’m inside, I’m inside with the Jews. Wait for me on the street… on Tamran Street.”

The speakers in both recorded conversations sound exhilarated, joyous, proud of their actions.

Terror organizations in the Gaza Strip routinely exploit international aid organizations for terror purposes and in the case of UNRWA, the organization has been enmeshed with Hamas for decades, adopting its genocidal aspirations of annihilating its Israeli neighbors into its school curricula.