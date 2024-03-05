Photo Credit: U.S. Institute of Peace

Pramila Patten, the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict reported on Monday that she and a team of experts had found “clear and convincing information” of rape and sexualized torture being committed against hostages seized during the October 7 terror attacks.

Patten, 66, is a Mauritian barrister, women’s rights activist, and United Nations official, serving as the United Nations Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, and as Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations. Following a 17-day visit to Israel, Patten issued a 22-page mission report that has been edited for public distribution, and “sensitive information shared with the United Nations on a confidential basis has been withheld to respect the privacy, safety, and security of those who engaged with the mission team.”

In her first recommendation, Patten encourages the Israeli government to allow full access to a UN investigation of complaints in “the occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel,” just in case Israel is engaged in sexual crime against Arab women. But she also urges “Hamas and other armed groups to immediately and unconditionally release all individuals held in captivity and to ensure their protection including from sexual violence, in line with international law.”

Still, despite the equal treatment of perpetrators and victims, Patten’s report is valuable, as it states clearly: “With respect to hostages, the mission team found clear and convincing information that some have been subjected to various forms of conflict-related sexual violence including rape and sexualized torture and sexualized cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment and it also has reasonable grounds to believe that such violence may be ongoing.”

UNRWA RAPES AND MURDERS

IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari commented Monday night on new recordings of UNRWA employees who participated in the October 7 massacre. “In one of the recordings we uncovered, you hear how the terrorists entered Israeli territory, participated in the massacres and terrorism, and captured ‘Sabayeh,'” said Hagari and explained what the term “Sabayeh” in Islam that describes women and children as the property of a Muslim man. It also means slave. The cruelest use of the term “Sabayeh” was by ISIS terrorists, who described the Yazidi women they captured this way.

Later in the conversation, an UNRWA employee moonlighting as a terrorist and rapist on the phone calls a Jewish woman “noble mare.”

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered his UN envoy Gilad Erdan home, for an urgent discussion following the UN’s lack of response to the findings of the Patten report: “Despite the authority vested in him, the UN Secretary-General did not order the convening of the Security Council given the findings, to declare Hamas a terrorist organization and to impose sanctions on its supporters,” Katz said.

Nowhere does the Patten report mention the part of UNRWA employees in carrying out murders and rapes. She doesn’t even recommend better vetting in the future.

This murderer/rapist is employed by UNRWA as an elementary school teacher.

This murderer/rapist is also employed by UNRWA as an elementary school teacher.

PATTEN’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Based on the information gathered by the mission team from multiple and independent sources, there are reasonable grounds to believe that conflict-related sexual violence occurred during the 7 October attacks in multiple locations across Gaza periphery, including rape and gang rape, in at least three locations. Across the various locations of the 7 October attacks, the mission team found that several fully naked or partially naked bodies from the waist down were recovered – mostly women – with hands tied and shot multiple times, often in the head. Although circumstantial, such a pattern of undressing and restraining of victims may be indicative of some forms of sexual violence. At the Nova music festival and its surroundings, there are reasonable grounds to believe that multiple incidents of sexual violence took place with victims being subjected to rape and/or gang rape and then killed or killed while being raped. Credible sources described finding murdered individuals, mostly women, whose bodies were naked from their waist down – and some totally naked – tied with their hands behind their backs, many of whom were shot in the head. On Road 232, credible information based on witness accounts describe an incident of the rape of two women by armed elements. Other reported instances of rape could not be verified in the time allotted. The mission team also found a pattern of bound naked or partially naked bodies from the waist down, in some cases tied to structures including trees and poles, along Road 232. In kibbutz Re’im, the mission team further verified an incident of the rape of a woman outside of a bomb shelter and heard of other allegations of rape that could not yet be verified. The mission team conducted a visit to kibbutz Be’eri and was able to determine that at least two allegations of sexual violence widely repeated in the media, were unfounded due to either new superseding information or inconsistency in the facts gathered. These included a highly publicized allegation of a pregnant woman whose womb had reportedly been ripped open before being killed, with her fetus stabbed while still inside her. Other allegations, including of objects intentionally inserted into female genital organs, could not be verified by the mission team due in part to limited and low-quality imagery. In kibbutz Kfar Aza, while reports of conflict-related sexual violence, including at least one instance of rape, could not be verified, available circumstantial evidence may be indicative of some forms of sexual violence. In this kibbutz, similarly to other locations, female victims were found fully or partially naked to the waist down with their hands tied behind their backs and shot. In the Nahal Oz military base, the mission team reviewed reports of sexual violence including a case of rape and genital mutilation, neither of which could be verified. With respect to the latter instance, while the forensic analysis reviewed injuries to intimate body parts, no discernible pattern could be identified, against either female or male soldiers. However, seven female soldiers were abducted from this base into Gaza.

THE JEWS MUST BE DOING THE SAME STUFF

The NY Times report on Patten’s report points out that it “also cited allegations that Palestinians detained by Israel have also been sexually abused.” No need to provide citations, of course, because it’s a known thing that Jews rape Arab women all the time. The fact is that from 1950 to this day there hasn’t been a single rape complaint of an Arab woman against Israeli soldiers. Several academic researchers have actually argued that this phenomenon is an expression of Israeli racism…

According to Israel Police data, between 2007 and 2014, Arab men committed 533 sexual offenses against Jewish women, of which 70 were outright rapes. In many cases, the rapists called their victims “dirty Jews,” later explaining that “Jews are subhuman,” and “Jewish girls have no honor.”

Oh, and the Patten report for some reason noted deep suspicion among Israelis toward the United Nations.

