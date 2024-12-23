Photo Credit: Courtesy/Public Image

The Wall Street Journal reported:

How the White House Functioned With a Diminished Biden in Charge Aides kept meetings short and controlled access, top advisers acted as go-betweens and public interactions became more scripted. The administration denied Biden has declined. This actually became a big story across the news world, as if it was something they didn’t know. What a bunch of Bull!!!! Advertisement



Don’t believe their surprise. Believe that the media and politicians of both parties “hid” confirmation of Biden’s loss of neurons from America these past five-plus years. But I was labeled a conspiracy theorist whenever a dementia Joe story ran on this site. Those who contend the “Beltway insiders” didn’t know don’t understand D.C. Yes, some secrets were kept. However, generally, within Washington political circles, if someone in one party passes gas, someone working for the opposite party, housed in a different office, is holding their nose. I did not have the same inside contacts during the Biden presidency as during Trump’s. But if I could figure out what was going on from the outside, those still on the inside had to know for sure. The most frightening thing about the Journal’s report is that the moderates in each party and the leftist press hated Trump so much they didn’t care. They shouldn’t have been worried that Biden had his proverbial finger on the button as much as he didn’t remember what a button was. After reading the WSJ report, I remembered how, at The Lid, we warned about Biden’s dementia long before the 2020 election. Below are just a very few of the many examples of the loss of presidential neurons since he began his campaign for president in 2019. In fact, in Feb 2020, I begged his family to make him drop out because his dementia was showing.

In November 2019, he gave his stump speech facing the wrong way. It was just another example of the loss of facilities, but the Democratic Party elite supported him anyway, and the liberal media stayed silent. They correctly believed that Biden was the only Democrat with a chance of defeating the incumbent President Trump, demonstrating they hated Trump more than they loved the U.S. or the truth. Four months before the 2020 election, CNN asked Biden if he would take a cognitive test. He said no. I urged him to take the test, but he didn’t.

In September 2020, two months before he was elected President, Mike McCormick, who transcribed Joe Biden’s speeches during his eight-year vice president and perhaps knew his pre-2020 oratory skills better than anyone, said Joe wasn’t the same mentally. The presidential candidate’s cognitive functioning and speaking ability have deteriorated significantly in the last few years.

e

The cover-up continued after the election, as the memes from the early part of his term displayed. Shouldn’t this have inspired questions from the MSM?

The support for Biden’s presidency began to sink with the horrible Afghanistan withdrawal.

The WSJ article explained that his senior staff insulated him from questions as the disastrous cut and run was planned. They wouldn’t even let senior Congressional Democrats give him advice.

While it isn’t uncommon for politicians to want more time with the president than they get, some Democrats felt Biden was unusually hard to reach. That’s what Rep. Adam Smith of Washington found when he tried to share his concerns with the president ahead of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Smith, a Democrat who then chaired the powerful House Armed Services Committee, was alarmed by what he viewed as overly optimistic comments from Biden as the administration assembled plans for the operation.

After the disaster, Biden rationalized the action with a pathetic, rambling, approximately twenty-minute-long speech.

To rehabilitate his image after the Afghan disaster and rambling speech, Joe Biden sat down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos for an interview. Rather than lie like he did with the once and future President Trump, Stephanopoulos and his ABC News producers edited the interview to cover up that Biden was lying or had lost the mental capacity to tell the truth. Based on the WSJ article, I believe it was the mental capacity excuse.

The lesson of the WSJ report is that the MSM’s bias doesn’t always involve what the MSM lies about. Sometimes, like the cover-up of Biden’s dementia, it’s reflected by what they didn’t say.

{Reposted from The Lid}

Share this article on WhatsApp: