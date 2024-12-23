Photo Credit: courtesy, Ayelet Hashachar

Do you live in the Gaza Envelope or northern conflict zone? Was your home damaged or destroyed? If so, a new project of the Ayelet Hashachar organization could help you.

The “Together at Home” project provides volunteer architects and interior designers to “design your dream home” for those whose homes were damaged or lost during the war.

The initiative brings together designers and architects who will volunteer to help families from the South and North to rebuild their homes.

To access information and assistance from Ayelet Hashachar, click here.

While some families are still living in hotels and temporary housing solutions, many others are beginning to plan their return home.

“Together at Home” will launch during a special conference on January 7, 2025, aimed at helping those who are planning their return home, but may no longer have an intact home to return to.

Architects and interior designers at the conference will volunteer to assist families in need, the organization said in its announcement, with each professional accompanying one family to help them redesign their home in accordance with any special needs that have arisen due to the situation.

Architects and interior designers from Israel’s leading firms are taking part in the project and will be at the conference, along with heads of councils from the Gaza Envelope communities and the northern conflict zone, public figures, and social activists.

Israeli hero Amichai Shindler, who was critically wounded on October 7th,, the Guest of Honor, will share with participants the miracle of his survival and how he rescued his wife and children unharmed.

Volunteers at the conference will be presented with the needs on the ground, and will have an initial meeting on site with the families, according to Rabbi Shlomo Ra’anan, chairman of the “Ayelet Hashachar” organization behind the initiative.

“We see the families’ distress,” Ra’anan said “These are people who lost not just a roof over their heads, but their home with all its emotional significance. Our goal is not just to renovate and repair, but to help families rebuild their sense of home.”

In the second phase of the initiative, there are plans to expand the circle of assistance to include additional professionals, including electricians, plumbers, renovation contractors, and others, who will offer their services at cost price, he adds.

“Ayelet Hashachar” has founded eight Torah community groups (garin) in cities as well as more than 100 smaller Torah groups in moshavim and kibbutzim throughout the country.

These communities hold various activities on Jewish holidays, personal occasions and throughout the year, aimed at promoting cultural and Jewish coexistence.

The organization also provides support and financial assistance for the construction and renovation of synagogues and the purchase of Torah scrolls and conducts educational tours to familiarize the secular community with the Haredi world.

