Photo Credit: Twitter screengrab / Josh Breiner
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir in Kfar Oryiah on March 18, 2023

Dozens of anarchists flocked to a small moshav on Shabbat to demonstrate against the visit of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, but found an angry response from at least some of the residents.

The weather on Saturday morning was beautiful in the small community of Kfar Oriyah, located near Beit Shemesh, but anarchists’ hate destroyed the Sabbath peace.

Supporters hugged the minister and shouted their backing as he walked in the street.

The anarchists – who were organized by other residents of the moshav – shouted their hate using megaphones, blew whistles and blared sirens and horns nonstop outside the synagogue where Ben Gvir was praying and outside homes near the bed & breakfast where he stayed, disturbing the Sabbath peace.

In response, one angry resident allegedly hurled an explosive at the anarchists. Another hurled a smoke grenade. Others allegedly hurled live fireworks and destroyed one of the megaphones with which the anarchists were disturbing the neighborhood, according to Ynet.

Some of the residents who organized the protest said they received threats from others living in moshav in response to the disturbance, Haaretz journalist Josh Breiner reported.

“This is not democracy,” said Hananel, a resident of the moshav. “Anyone who says this is democracy is a liar.”

Police attempted to end the melee, pushing the yelling, flag-waving demonstrators away from the building, but did nothing to remove the blaring megaphones and horns, which continued to destroy the Shabbat peace.

One resident who dropped his trousers and mooned the demonstrators was allegedly arrested. Police also allegedly arrested one resident who threw rocks at the demonstrators.

Two anarchists were allegedly detained on suspicion of disturbing public order and refusing to obey a police officer’s instructions.

“Protest against me as much as you want,” Ben Gvir said in a statement on Saturday night. “I will fight for your right to protest. But why shove your megaphones into the windows of the synagogue, honk horns, scream and violate the Sabbath?” he wrote in the tweet.

“I’m sure if it was a mosque you would respect the customs of the locals. But for religious Jews, it turns out that everything is allowed. Thank you to the residents of Kfar Oriyah for their wonderful hospitality,” Ben Gvir wrote.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

