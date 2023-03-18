Photo Credit: Twitter screengrab / Josh Breiner

Dozens of anarchists flocked to a small moshav on Shabbat to demonstrate against the visit of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, but found an angry response from at least some of the residents.

ועכשיו הושלך סוג של רימון עשן לעבר המפגינים, התושבים מתחממים, אחד המפגינים התחיל להתעמת עם השוטרים שהם חסרי אונים. pic.twitter.com/d9PGowzmSD — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) March 18, 2023

עימותים פרצו הבוקר בכפר אוריה בין מפגינים לבין תושבי הכפר בו נופש השר איתמר בן גביר. נפץ נזרק לעבר המפגינים, המשטרה עיכבה את אחד מתושבי המקום. המפגינים קראו לשר: "איפה היית כשדריה נרצחה?"@OferHalfonKan pic.twitter.com/Itbct01dPq — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 18, 2023

The weather on Saturday morning was beautiful in the small community of Kfar Oriyah, located near Beit Shemesh, but anarchists’ hate destroyed the Sabbath peace.

בן גביר יוצא עם טלית מבית הכנסת תחת אבטחה כבדה ומתקבל באהדה על ידי התושבים: “בן גביר אוהבים אותך, אנחנו השכפ”צ שלך”. שבת שלום חוזר לילדים. pic.twitter.com/JNGiZqXIZy — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) March 18, 2023

Supporters hugged the minister and shouted their backing as he walked in the street.

The anarchists – who were organized by other residents of the moshav – shouted their hate using megaphones, blew whistles and blared sirens and horns nonstop outside the synagogue where Ben Gvir was praying and outside homes near the bed & breakfast where he stayed, disturbing the Sabbath peace.

שבת בבוקר יום יפה, מזג אוויר מדהים בכפר אוריה שליד בית שמש לשם הגיעו מפגינים למחות אחרי ששמעו שבן גביר עושה שם את השבת.

המתפללים פחות אוהבים ודורשים להפסיק את השימוש במגפונים, קריאות “שמאלנים מסריחים תמותו אמן”, עימותים בקטנה, המשטרה הוקפצה.

יום יפה. pic.twitter.com/YYETqmXK1B — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) March 18, 2023

In response, one angry resident allegedly hurled an explosive at the anarchists. Another hurled a smoke grenade. Others allegedly hurled live fireworks and destroyed one of the megaphones with which the anarchists were disturbing the neighborhood, according to Ynet.

תושבי כפר אוריה זרקו חזיז ויצרו שריפה ( הארוע מתלקח ) המצור על בן גביר pic.twitter.com/1sBU724Vy8 — לירי בורק שביט (@lirishavit) March 18, 2023

Some of the residents who organized the protest said they received threats from others living in moshav in response to the disturbance, Haaretz journalist Josh Breiner reported.

“This is not democracy,” said Hananel, a resident of the moshav. “Anyone who says this is democracy is a liar.”

המשטרה מתחילה להשתמש בכח נגד המפגינים, כולל שימוש חריג באלות מצד שוטר מג”ב. אלות? הלו, להירגע. דחיפות ועימותים pic.twitter.com/fqnRiun2xV — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) March 18, 2023

Police attempted to end the melee, pushing the yelling, flag-waving demonstrators away from the building, but did nothing to remove the blaring megaphones and horns, which continued to destroy the Shabbat peace.

One resident who dropped his trousers and mooned the demonstrators was allegedly arrested. Police also allegedly arrested one resident who threw rocks at the demonstrators.

Two anarchists were allegedly detained on suspicion of disturbing public order and refusing to obey a police officer’s instructions.

תפגינו נגדי כמה שאתם רוצים. אני אלחם עבור זכותכם להפגין. אבל למה להיצמד לחלונות בית הכנסת עם רמקולים, לצפור, לצרוח ולגרום לאנשים לחלל שבת? אני בטוח שאם זה היה מסגד הייתם מכבדים את המנהגים של בני המקום. אבל כלפי יהודים דתיים, מסתבר שהכל מותר. תודה לתושבי כפר אוריה על אירוח נפלא. — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) March 18, 2023

“Protest against me as much as you want,” Ben Gvir said in a statement on Saturday night. “I will fight for your right to protest. But why shove your megaphones into the windows of the synagogue, honk horns, scream and violate the Sabbath?” he wrote in the tweet.

“I’m sure if it was a mosque you would respect the customs of the locals. But for religious Jews, it turns out that everything is allowed. Thank you to the residents of Kfar Oriyah for their wonderful hospitality,” Ben Gvir wrote.