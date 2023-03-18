Photo Credit: Cumta

A single rocket landed Saturday night in an open area of the Gaza Envelope in southern Israel, near the community of Nahal Oz.

The Iron Dome anti-missile system was not triggered by the launch, indicating the rocket was not headed to a populated area and thus posed no threat to people living in the area.

The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated at around 6:48 pm in Nahal Oz, sending residents fleeing to bomb shelters for safety.

Security personnel found one rocket that landed in an open area of the Shaar HaNegev Regional Council, according to Sha’ar HaNegev spokesperson Adi Meiri.

No one was physically injured and no property damage was reported, Meiri said.