The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated in Nahal Oz, near the Gaza border.

A single rocket landed Saturday night in an open area of the Gaza Envelope in southern Israel, near the community of Nahal Oz.

The Iron Dome anti-missile system was not triggered by the launch, indicating the rocket was not headed to a populated area and thus posed no threat to people living in the area.

The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated at around 6:48 pm in Nahal Oz, sending residents fleeing to bomb shelters for safety.

Security personnel found one rocket that landed in an open area of the Shaar HaNegev Regional Council, according to Sha’ar HaNegev spokesperson Adi Meiri.

No one was physically injured and no property damage was reported, Meiri said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

