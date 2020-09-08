Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Coronavirus Czar and Magen Yisrael director, Professor Roni Gamzu tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, according to a statement issued by the Israeli Health Ministry.

Gamzu immediately entered quarantine, as did other staff members with whom he was in contact, in accordance with standard procedures.

“Professor Gamzu will continue to conduct the fight against the coronavirus from his place of isolation, and on this occasion emphasizes the importance of extreme caution, and the need to enter isolation – even with minimal exposure – in order to prevent the possibility of infection,” the Health Ministry statement said.

Night Curfews Begin in 40 ‘Red’ Communities

The ministerial committee on declaring restricted zones approved the recommendation of the Health Ministry and Gamzu earlier in the day to impose night curfews on 40 “red” neighborhoods and communities with high morbidity.

The nightly curfew, which begins each evening at 7 pm, is to conclude each morning at 5 am. The curfew includes the closure of non-essential businesses.

The decision included the closure of education institutions in these areas, except for special education, beginning Tuesday evening until 15 September 2020.

The decision was made after consulting with all of the local authorities in which there is high morbidity, officials said.

The list of communities and neighborhoods under nightly curfew is as follows:

1. Abu Snan

2. Umm al-Fahm

3. Shahamon neighborhood in Eilat

4. Elad

5. Gimel, Zayin and Het neighborhoods in Ashdod

6. Mitzpe Barnea, Ganei Barnea, Neot Barnea, Givat Zion and Karmei Tzion neighborhoods in Ashkelon

7. Buq’ata

8. Ramat Beit Shemesh Alef and Gimel and Menuha V’Nahala neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh

9. Bnei Brak

10. Beitar Illit

11. Nujeidat in Bu’eine Nujeidat

12. Baqa al-Gharbiyye

13. Julis

14. Jajulia

15. Jat

16. Daliyat al-Karmel

17. Ibtan

18. Taibe

19. Tira

20. Yafa an-Naseriyye

21. Kfar Ekev, Beit Hanina, Ramat Shlomo, Ramot, A-Tur, Issawiya, ‘Anata, Shuafat and Sanhedriya neighborhoods in Jerusalem

22. Kisra

23. Kafr Bara

24. Kafr Manda

25. Kafr Qasim, except for the Lev Haaretz and Nof Haaretz industrial zones

26. Kafr Qara

27. Laqiya

28. Musheirifa and Salem

29. Nazareth

30. Netivot

31. Ein Mahil

32. Emanuel

33. Isfiya

34. Ar’ara

35. Fureidis

36. Qalansawe

37. Reineh

38. Rekhasim

39. Neot Yitzhak Rabin and Neot HaNeviim neighborhoods in Sderot

40. Shefaram