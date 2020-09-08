Coronavirus Czar and Magen Yisrael director, Professor Roni Gamzu tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, according to a statement issued by the Israeli Health Ministry.
Gamzu immediately entered quarantine, as did other staff members with whom he was in contact, in accordance with standard procedures.
“Professor Gamzu will continue to conduct the fight against the coronavirus from his place of isolation, and on this occasion emphasizes the importance of extreme caution, and the need to enter isolation – even with minimal exposure – in order to prevent the possibility of infection,” the Health Ministry statement said.
Night Curfews Begin in 40 ‘Red’ Communities
The ministerial committee on declaring restricted zones approved the recommendation of the Health Ministry and Gamzu earlier in the day to impose night curfews on 40 “red” neighborhoods and communities with high morbidity.
The nightly curfew, which begins each evening at 7 pm, is to conclude each morning at 5 am. The curfew includes the closure of non-essential businesses.
The decision included the closure of education institutions in these areas, except for special education, beginning Tuesday evening until 15 September 2020.
The decision was made after consulting with all of the local authorities in which there is high morbidity, officials said.
The list of communities and neighborhoods under nightly curfew is as follows:
1. Abu Snan
2. Umm al-Fahm
3. Shahamon neighborhood in Eilat
4. Elad
5. Gimel, Zayin and Het neighborhoods in Ashdod
6. Mitzpe Barnea, Ganei Barnea, Neot Barnea, Givat Zion and Karmei Tzion neighborhoods in Ashkelon
7. Buq’ata
8. Ramat Beit Shemesh Alef and Gimel and Menuha V’Nahala neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh
9. Bnei Brak
10. Beitar Illit
11. Nujeidat in Bu’eine Nujeidat
12. Baqa al-Gharbiyye
13. Julis
14. Jajulia
15. Jat
16. Daliyat al-Karmel
17. Ibtan
18. Taibe
19. Tira
20. Yafa an-Naseriyye
21. Kfar Ekev, Beit Hanina, Ramat Shlomo, Ramot, A-Tur, Issawiya, ‘Anata, Shuafat and Sanhedriya neighborhoods in Jerusalem
22. Kisra
23. Kafr Bara
24. Kafr Manda
25. Kafr Qasim, except for the Lev Haaretz and Nof Haaretz industrial zones
26. Kafr Qara
27. Laqiya
28. Musheirifa and Salem
29. Nazareth
30. Netivot
31. Ein Mahil
32. Emanuel
33. Isfiya
34. Ar’ara
35. Fureidis
36. Qalansawe
37. Reineh
38. Rekhasim
39. Neot Yitzhak Rabin and Neot HaNeviim neighborhoods in Sderot
40. Shefaram