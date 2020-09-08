Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The ministerial committee on declaring restricted zones approved the recommendation of Israel’s Health Ministry and Coronavirus Czar Professor Roni Gamzu earlier in the day to impose night curfews on 40 “red” areas that continue to present with high morbidity.

The decision was made after consulting with all of the local authorities in which there is high morbidity, officials emphasized. The list of communities was finalized on Tuesday.

The recommendation included closing all education institutions in the restricted zones, with the exception of special education, from 7 pm beginning tonight (Sept. 8) until 15 September 2020. All non-essential businesses are also required to close their doors at 7 pm as well.

The nightly curfew concludes each morning at 5 am.

The list of communities and neighborhoods under nightly curfew is as follows:

1. Abu Snan

2. Umm al-Fahm

3. Shahamon neighborhood in Eilat

4. Elad

5. Gimel, Zayin and Het neighborhoods in Ashdod

6. Mitzpe Barnea, Ganei Barnea, Neot Barnea, Givat Zion and Karmei Tzion neighborhoods in Ashkelon

7. Buq’ata

8. Ramat Beit Shemesh Alef and Gimel and Menuha V’Nahala neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh

9. Bnei Brak

10. Beitar Illit

11. Nujeidat in Bu’eine Nujeidat

12. Baqa al-Gharbiyye

13. Julis

14. Jajulia

15. Jat

16. Daliyat al-Karmel

17. Ibtan

18. Taibe

19. Tira

20. Yafa an-Naseriyye

21. Kfar Ekev, Beit Hanina, Ramat Shlomo, Ramot, A-Tur, Issawiya, ‘Anata, Shuafat and Sanhedriya neighborhoods in Jerusalem

22. Kisra

23. Kafr Bara

24. Kafr Manda

25. Kafr Qasim, except for the Lev Haaretz and Nof Haaretz industrial zones

26. Kafr Qara

27. Laqiya

28. Musheirifa and Salem

29. Nazareth

30. Netivot

31. Ein Mahil

32. Emanuel

33. Isfiya

34. Ar’ara

35. Fureidis

36. Qalansawe

37. Reineh

38. Rekhasim

39. Neot Yitzhak Rabin and Neot HaNeviim neighborhoods in Sderot

40. Shefaram