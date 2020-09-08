The ministerial committee on declaring restricted zones approved the recommendation of Israel’s Health Ministry and Coronavirus Czar Professor Roni Gamzu earlier in the day to impose night curfews on 40 “red” areas that continue to present with high morbidity.
The decision was made after consulting with all of the local authorities in which there is high morbidity, officials emphasized. The list of communities was finalized on Tuesday.
The recommendation included closing all education institutions in the restricted zones, with the exception of special education, from 7 pm beginning tonight (Sept. 8) until 15 September 2020. All non-essential businesses are also required to close their doors at 7 pm as well.
The nightly curfew concludes each morning at 5 am.
The list of communities and neighborhoods under nightly curfew is as follows:
1. Abu Snan
2. Umm al-Fahm
3. Shahamon neighborhood in Eilat
4. Elad
5. Gimel, Zayin and Het neighborhoods in Ashdod
6. Mitzpe Barnea, Ganei Barnea, Neot Barnea, Givat Zion and Karmei Tzion neighborhoods in Ashkelon
7. Buq’ata
8. Ramat Beit Shemesh Alef and Gimel and Menuha V’Nahala neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh
9. Bnei Brak
10. Beitar Illit
11. Nujeidat in Bu’eine Nujeidat
12. Baqa al-Gharbiyye
13. Julis
14. Jajulia
15. Jat
16. Daliyat al-Karmel
17. Ibtan
18. Taibe
19. Tira
20. Yafa an-Naseriyye
21. Kfar Ekev, Beit Hanina, Ramat Shlomo, Ramot, A-Tur, Issawiya, ‘Anata, Shuafat and Sanhedriya neighborhoods in Jerusalem
22. Kisra
23. Kafr Bara
24. Kafr Manda
25. Kafr Qasim, except for the Lev Haaretz and Nof Haaretz industrial zones
26. Kafr Qara
27. Laqiya
28. Musheirifa and Salem
29. Nazareth
30. Netivot
31. Ein Mahil
32. Emanuel
33. Isfiya
34. Ar’ara
35. Fureidis
36. Qalansawe
37. Reineh
38. Rekhasim
39. Neot Yitzhak Rabin and Neot HaNeviim neighborhoods in Sderot
40. Shefaram