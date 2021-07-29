Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

In the span of seven days, seven Israelis have died of complications from the Delta variant of COVID-19, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

On Wednesday, 2,165 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed out of 102,524 tests carried out, with the positivity rate at 2.35 percent.

One day earlier, there were more than 2,200 new cases diagnosed.

At present, 275 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in medical centers around the country, including 159 patients listed in serious condition, of whom 33 were listed in critical condition; 26 patients are relying on ventilators to maintain life support.

On Thursday morning, there were 15,292 active cases of the virus in the Jewish State.

Including the three Israelis who died on Wednesday, the death toll from the coronavirus reached 6,463.