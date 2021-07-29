Photo Credit: Koby Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met in Sderot on Thursday with met with local and regional council heads from the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip including Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi, Sdot Negev Regional Council Chairman Tamir Idean, Hof Ashkelon Regional Council Chairman Itamar Revivo, Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council Vice Chairman Yossi Keren and Eshkol Regional Council Vice Chairman Dudi Alon.

Prime Minister Bennett spoke with the council heads about the security situation and dealing with the Delta strain, heard about their needs on the ground and said that he would work to strengthen the communities in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

“I thank the mayor for hosting us and all the council heads for coming. Usually, people come here when there is a war or a round but it was important to me to come here now when there isn’t, in time of routine, because the residents live here all the time.

“I am aware of the effect of these rounds, even in quiet moments it is not over. The effects still exists – both mental and physical. You are very important to me personally and to the State of Israel.

“We are working to give the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip and the communities of the south as much long-term quiet and calm as possible. There are big opportunities. Mainly, I want to thank you – you are here all the time, keeping watch over home.”