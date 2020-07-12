Photo Credit: Chen Leopold / Flash 90

Four more Israelis have been killed by the novel coronavirus since the Sabbath ended on Saturday night, and more than a thousand others have also become sick with the virus, according to Israel’s Health Ministry.

As of Sunday evening, there were 11,151 newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections, with 151 patients in very serious condition, including 47 requiring ventilator support.

There are a total of 19,300 active cases of the virus; this after 20,294 tests were carried out during the Sabbath.

Sadly, 362 Israelis have been killed by the virus, including four who died last night; a total of eight have died in the past 24 hours.

At least 38,670 Israelis have been stricken with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, since the start of the pandemic.

On the bright side, at least 18,915 Israelis have recovered from the illness thus far.

Planetary Statistics Escalating

According to the World Health Organization, over the past 24 hours, the global total of coronavirus cases approached nearly 13 million on Sunday. There were 230,370 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 diagnosed around the world, bringing the global total cases to 12,552,765.

This weekend, 5,285 people died from the virus, bringing the global death toll from COVID-19 to 561,617. More than half of that death toll came from the “Americas.”

Israel ranks 16th in the number of total confirmed cases and also total confirmed new cases among European nations reporting to the WHO.

