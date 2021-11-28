Photo Credit: Koby Gideon / GPO

A bare few weeks after Israel reopened its borders to foreign tourism, its Coronavirus Cabinet has issued a new ban on incoming tourism after the discovery of five cases of the new, “highly transmissible” Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country.

In addition to the African continent, the variant has been detected in Belgium, Italy, Germany, the UK and Hong Kong, in addition to Israel. No cases have yet been identified in the United States.

Nevertheless, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday, citing the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state and warning signs of a likely winter spike in infections, plus the possibility of an emergence of the Omicron variant there as well.

We continue to see warning signs of spikes in COVID this winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it's coming. Today I signed an Executive Order to help @HealthNYGov boost hospital capacity ahead of potential spikes. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 26, 2021

A team of experts briefed the Cabinet about the new variant, B.1.1.529, and its implications for Israel.

Among the points made during the meeting was the fact that “at this stage the coronavirus vaccine is more important than ever in order to protect the health of the public against severe morbidity.

“To this end, the members of the Coronavirus Cabinet call on the citizens of Israel who have yet to be inoculated with the third dose of the vaccine to do so as soon as possible.

“Parents in Israel are also called on to get their children vaccinated,” the Cabinet statement said.

These are the decisions that were made:

All countries of Africa, including Mauritius, the Seychelle Islands and Madagascar, except for the countries of northern Africa, will be defined as red countries. The entry of foreign nationals from these countries to Israel is prohibited.

IDF Home Front Command will locate all persons who have arrived from these countries in the past week and will instruct them to go into quarantine immediately, while home sampling is carried out.

All persons who were in an African country (even if they arrived in Israel from somewhere else) during the past week are called upon to present themselves immediately for a PCR test and afterward enter into quarantine until the results are received.

10 million PCR tests adapted for closely identifying the new variant will be acquired.

A pilot program for installing HEPA filters – in the framework of which air filters will be installed in hundreds of classrooms and kindergartens throughout the country – will be carried out.

The sampling of sewage throughout the country, in order to locate latent morbidity of the new variant, will be carried out

