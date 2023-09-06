Photo Credit: Pixabay

Hundreds of Israelis were stranded in central Greece without electricity and water on Wednesday after Storm Daniel caused catastrophic floods in the Mediterranean nation.

שיטפונות קטלניים ביוון: רוחות עזות והצפות ענק במדינה הביאו לקריסת גשרים, הרס כבישים ולניתוק המונים מחשמל. מאות ישראלים מנסים לברוח ממוקד הסופה. @Itsik_zuarets שליח כאן חדשות ליוון מדווח מחצי האי פיליון pic.twitter.com/aZtMlBKN7x — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 6, 2023

Advertisement





The Israelis — and other tourists — have encountered multiple difficulties caused by power outages, collapsed bridges and damaged roads as they tried to escape the deluge, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN 11 News.

“We know of Israelis that are there. We are in touch with some of them. As far as we know, everyone is okay,” Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Havat told JewishPress.com on Wednesday night.

Since Monday the storm has triggered landslides, torn out electricity poles, flooded a train station and completely destroyed at least one bridge. Dozens of vehicles were carried away in the raging waters.

Supermarkets and restaurants were closed and multiple road blocks were set up by police to prevent motorists from driving into flooded roads.

At least two people have died and four more were still missing as of Wednesday evening.