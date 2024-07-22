Photo Credit: A.I. Golem

(JNS) The Greek Embassy in Israel on Monday strongly condemned a brutal attack in Crete on an Israeli Arab tourist who was mistaken for a Jew and said that a “thorough investigation” was underway by local authorities.

The violent assault on the 24-year-old Christian tourist from Nazareth, Fahad Qubati, who was vacationing in the coastal town of Malia last week, left him hospitalized with injuries to his jaw and head.

The attack, which took place last Wednesday, was first reported by Israel’s Ynet news website.

The assailants, who heard the victim playing Hebrew music in his car after he gave some Jewish tourists a ride, began beating him ruthlessly until he showed them the cross he was wearing. The Christian tourist is reportedly a recently discharged IDF soldier.

“This was not just an attack, it was an attempted murder,” the victim’s mother Jacqueline Qubati told Ynet. “I pray for my son’s recovery and will pursue this case until the attackers are punished,” she said.

After the news on the attack broke in Israel, the Greek Embassy in Tel Aviv issued a statement strongly condemning the attack.

“Greece strongly condemns the violent assault on an Israeli citizen last Wednesday … and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation,” read a statement sent to JNS on Monday.

“Acts of violence are unacceptable. All Israelis are welcome in Greece, which is a totally safe tourist destination.”

Israel and Greece maintain strong bilateral ties, and the Hellenic Republic has become a hugely popular tourist destination for Israelis who have increasingly shunned neighboring Turkey over its leader’s growing support for Hamas.

