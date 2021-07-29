Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

Israelis ages 60 and up will begin receiving a third “booster” shot of COVID-19 vaccine next week, the Health Ministry announced Thursday.

The injection is only available to those age 60 and over whose last shot was five months ago, or longer.

The ministry’s coronavirus vaccination committee voted in an absolute majority late Wednesday night to approve a third shot for Israeli senior citizens.

By Thursday morning, representatives of Israeli assisted living facilities were meeting with Professor Nimrod Maimon, head of the Magen Avot V’Imahot program to discuss implementation of the new policy.

Maimon told them that the booster shots will be immediately administered at the homes.

The third jab can be administered beginning this coming Sunday, August 1, Israeli HMOs were told by the Health Ministry.

“I would like to thank all the members of the committee for their thorough and comprehensive work,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement.

“Our strategy is clear: To safeguard life, and to safeguard daily routine in the State of Israel.”

Green Pass Program Now in Effect

The rejuvenated “Green Pass” program approved last week by the government went into effect on Thursday.

The program requires those age 12 and up who enter establishments with 100 or more people to present the document which confirms the bearer has been fully vaccinated or recovered from the virus.

If neither apply, the individual must present a negative result from a coronavirus PCR test taken within the past 72 hours.

A Green Pass or similar document is also necessary for Israelis entering Ben Gurion International Airport and other border crossings.