Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir / Flash 90

Israel’s Minister of Transport and Road Safety Merav Michaeli said today that 400 inspectors will be enforcing the government mask mandates on buses and other forms of public transportation. The decision to do so was made together with Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and the Finance Ministry.

Following the directive of Prime Minister Bennett last Monday to have greater enforcement of the Coronavirus regulations and mask mandates in public transport now in effect, Merav Michaeli agreed with the Ministry of Finance’s Budget Division that a budget approval will be submitted to the Ministry of Transportation to enforce 400 Covid enforcement inspectors in public transportation. This was previously done during earlier Covid-19 waves.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government has also announced that there will be greater enforcement of indoor mask mandates in place for public spaces.

Michaeli tweeted a statement saying, “Our health is above all. I have agreed with the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance on the recruitment of 400 inspectors who will enforce the mask mandates on public transportation to prevent infection [of the Coronavirus]. The war on Corona is for the benefit of us all – do not underestimate it and be sure to wear a mask.”

In the first phase, a budget will be allocated for 3 months and will be renewed as needed after that. An additional assessment of the situation will take place at a later date.