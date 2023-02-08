Photo Credit: Gina Janosch / Pixabay

Residents around Israel reported experiencing another earthquake Wednesday afternoon, the second such tremor in less than 24 hours.

Initial reports from Israel’s Geological Institute said the temblor measured at 3.4-magnitude on the Richter scale, with the epicenter near Ariel at an approximate depth of three kilometers (1.9 miles).

Earthquake Felt in Israel (Updated)

Israelis reported feeling the quake from as far west as Tel Aviv, and as far east and south as Arad, in the northeastern Negev at the southern tip of the Dead Sea.

Reports of the tremor also came from Kedumim, in Samaria, Rosh Ha’Ayin, north of Tel Aviv, and the city of Ariel, in Samaria.

The epicenter of the earthquake reported in Israel late Tuesday night was also located just 15 kilometers (9 miles) east of Ariel and south of Shechem (Nablus), near the communities of Jurish and Migdalim.

The Geological Survey of Israel and IDF Homefront Command said that first earthquake measured at 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale, at a depth of three kilometers (1.9 miles).