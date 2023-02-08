Photo Credit: Gina Janosch / Pixabay
Many stone walls in Israel bear cracks caused by minor earthquakes.

Residents around Israel reported experiencing another earthquake Wednesday afternoon, the second such tremor in less than 24 hours.

Initial reports from Israel’s Geological Institute said the temblor measured at 3.4-magnitude on the Richter scale, with the epicenter near Ariel at an approximate depth of three kilometers (1.9 miles).

Advertisement


Earthquake Felt in Israel (Updated)

Israelis reported feeling the quake from as far west as Tel Aviv, and as far east and south as Arad, in the northeastern Negev at the southern tip of the Dead Sea.

Reports of the tremor also came from Kedumim, in Samaria, Rosh Ha’Ayin, north of Tel Aviv, and the city of Ariel, in Samaria.

The epicenter of the earthquake reported in Israel late Tuesday night was also located just 15 kilometers (9 miles) east of Ariel and south of Shechem (Nablus), near the communities of Jurish and Migdalim.

The Geological Survey of Israel and IDF Homefront Command said that first earthquake measured at 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale, at a depth of three kilometers (1.9 miles).

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHochul’s State Budget Document Hits Record Spending
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR