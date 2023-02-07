Photo Credit: Pikud HaOref

Residents of Israel, in particular, in Jerusalem, Gush Etzion and the Shomron report feeling an earthquake around 11:14 PM on Tuesday evening.

[Update] The earthquake’s epicenter was 15 km east of Ariel and south of Shechem (Nablus), near Jurish and Migdalim. The Geological Survey of Israel and IDF Homefront Command rated it at 3.5 on the Richter scale at a depth of 3 KM (down from the initial assessment of 4.8 on the Richter scale).

Earthquake in Israel. Feb 7, 2023
Some residents are reporting feeling some aftershocks too.

There have also been a number of smaller (3.4-3.8) earthquakes in central Turkey around the same time.

Jewish Press News Desk
