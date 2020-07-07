Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

For the second time this month, more than a thousand Israelis tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-19, the novel coronavirus, in the 24 hour period between Monday and Tuesday.

According to Israel’s Health Ministry, on Tuesday morning, the ministry said there had been an increase of 1,024 new cases in the past 24 hours, with the number of current active cases skyrocketing to a new record of 12,717.

Of those, there are 86 people listed in serious condition, including 35 patients who require ventilator support. Another 85 patients are listed in fair, or moderate, condition. In addition, several more Israelis have died from the virus, raising the death toll to 342.

As of Tuesday night, a total of 31,886 Israelis have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic; 18,192 have recovered from the illness.

The ministry said that 23,046 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, and 4.6 percent returned with positive results.