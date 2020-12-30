Photo Credit: Flash 90

Israel’s ministerial coronavirus committee has approved the proposal by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein to cancel the requirement forcing travelers arriving from abroad to quarantine in government-run coronavirus hotels.

“Instead, people returning from any country in the world will be able to quarantine at home or in another place where it is possible to maintain the quarantine conditions other than designated hotels,” said a communique.

The move came in response to a massive backlash against the requirement to enter immediate quarantine upon landing, direct from the airport, at government-run coronavirus hotels.

There are, however, several conditions:

A coronavirus test must be carried out upon arrival at Ben-Gurion International Airport.

A commitment must be given in writing, prior to transferring to home quarantine, that an additional coronavirus test will be carried out on the 9th day of the quarantine period, and the test is carried out.

A report must be made in writing on the location of the home quarantine and a commitment to go to the place of quarantine and to the second test on the 9th day, not via public transportation.

In addition, the Defense Ministry is being asked to help monitor and enforce the quarantine mandates.

The decision of the ministerial committee now goes to the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee for final approval.