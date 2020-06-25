Photo Credit: US Embassy, Jerusalem

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman boarded a flight back to Israel Thursday night with other members of the Trump peace team for more talks on how to proceed with the plan to extend Israel’s sovereignty to her Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

In addition to Friedman, Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz and US Mapping Committee member Scott Leith traveled to Israel for further meetings and analysis as well, according to a State Department spokesperson who spoke with JewishPress.com.

Advertisement



“The meetings this week were productive,” the spokesperson said, adding however, “There is yet no final decision on next steps for implementing the Trump Plan.”

This means there will yet be a great deal of work to do before any action is taken by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s anticipated July 1 deadline for annexation of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.