What are the secret bonds that connect America and Israel so strongly? How far back do these bonds go?
Why is the Statue of Moses displayed in the U.S. Supreme Court?
Take a few minutes. Enrich yourselves…
Advertisement
What are the secret bonds that connect America and Israel so strongly? How far back do these bonds go?
Why is the Statue of Moses displayed in the U.S. Supreme Court?
Take a few minutes. Enrich yourselves…
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/indepth/analysis/the-ettinger-report/the-u-s-israel-nexus-chapter-1-early-pilgrims-and-the-modern-day-exodus-part-1-of-3/2020/05/04/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: