Marine and Natural Resources Inspectors of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority recently went out on a fishery inspection during the breeding period (right now), and were accompanied by a school of dolphins with around 20 individuals off the Ashkelon and Nitzanim shores.

The band of aquatic mammals was happily playing in the waves.

Marine Unit Inspector Guy Levian reported: “This is a familiar group that is watched often. The common bottlenose dolphin is an endangered species. The Israeli coastline has been defined by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as vital to the survival of the common bottlenose dolphin. The dolphin is endangered in the Mediterranean and so it is a thrill to watch.”

According to Levian, “the local population in our region contains about 30-40 individuals that are often seen between the coasts of Ashdod and Ashkelon. Most observations have been recorded at a distance of 30 meters from the shore. It’s about 2 meters long and weighs 80 to 100 kg. (176 to 220 lbs.)