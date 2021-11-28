Photo Credit: Courtesy of British Friends of Ariel University

Last Tuesday, 23 November, marked the opening event for the British Friends of Ariel University in the United Kingdom at the official residence of Israel’s Ambassador to the Court of Saint James, Her Excellency Tzipi Hotovely.

The Ambassador declared her personal connection with the University to a packed crowd of community leaders, British business leaders. and philanthropists. She spoke of her direct involvement with the efforts spearheading the recognition of Ariel University as a full research university during her time in Knesset. She expressed a certain pride when stating dynamic growth and accomplishments the University has made in research and academic excellence in under a decade.

Industrialist Mr. David Morris, Chairman of The British Friends of Ariel University, coordinated the event with Mr. Stephen Pack, the former President of the United Synagogues. Chairman Morris, opened the evening by sharing a personal reflection on the University’s impact on him and his family. The Morris family generously donated and continues to support The Conrad & Ruth Morris Medical Simulation Center, which has saved lives by being a vital training facility for University medical students, IDF medics, MDA and Search & Rescue teams.

Ariel University President, Prof. Yehuda Shoenfeld, spoke of the immense impact the University had on him since becoming president merely a half year ago. He proudly described the many noteworthy breakthroughs in medical research the University has achieved.

AU Senior Vice President for External Relations, Mr. Bobby Brown, followed, highlighting the critically important social projects that Ariel University prioritizes, taking the lead amongst colleges and universities making higher education accessible to the Ethiopian community, students on the periphery, and a unique specialised program to assist students on the autistic spectrum.

Head of Personalised Medicine, Dr. Igor Koman, shared that Ariel University is at the vanguard of advancing Personalised Medicine in Israel.

Culminating this memorable evening, the inaugural event of The British Friends of Ariel University, Mr. Adrian Treger, AU Director of Donor Relations asked those present to raise a glass of the ancient Jewish wines produced in the University’s Samson Family Wine Research Center and in chorus, all exclaimed “L’Chaim” wishing continued success to Ariel University.