We know of course how the story would have played out if a transgender event had been shot up by a devout Christian. For that matter, all evidence to the contrary, Joe Biden recently repeatedly the false claim that the spa shooter had been driven by hatred of Asians. And each anniversary of the Islamic terrorist attack on the Pulse nightclub, the Islamic part is ignored while we’re falsely told the terrorist was motivated by homophobia.

The media’s coverage of the Covenant School shooting by a woke transgender ex-student, Audrey Hale, who had begun calling herself, Aidan, focused predictably on the technique, the types of guns and the plans, which are the sorts of things relevant to law enforcement, but really meaningless when it comes to determining motive. And that is what the public is actually more interested in. But it’s also what the media isn’t interested in, in the Nashville attack.

The media and the Democrats have gone all in on crying about the existence of guns (if only some ancient Chinese hadn’t begun experimenting with gunpowder, we’d all live in safety and security under King Charles III or, worse yet, some Spanish monarch) and platforming activist stunts to demand the abolition of the Bill of Rights.

They don’t want to talk about what combination of medications and woke programming might have made Audrey want to kill kids outside the scope of a Planned Parenthood volunteer event.

The same lefties who think that 12-year-olds should be on puberty blocks are furiously arguing that 28-year-olds can’t be trusted with guns. But guns don’t kill people, the evil and the mentally deranged do.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}