Photo Credit: Yaakov Naumi/Flash90

Police officers from the Gush Etzion region, south of Jerusalem, arrested five Palestinian Authority Arabs on suspicion of throwing Molotov cocktails and stones at vehicles near Betar Illit in Gush Etzion, to the west of Bethlehem. The arrested suspects come from the nearby Arab villages of Husan and al-Khader.

The police reported that over the last few weeks there were several incidents of Molotov cocktails and stones being thrown at vehicles on the highway there.

The arrests came at the end of a joint investigative activity with the police and IDF forces.