It’s the ultimate feminist story. Your ridiculously wealthy husband cheats on you, you divorce him, become insanely rich, and give the money away to racial supremacists.

Here’s McKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, with the inevitable Medium post about how much money she’s giving to BLM.

But first, a lecture.

“Opportunities that flowed from the mere chance of skin color, sexual orientation, gender, or zip code may have yielded resources that can be powerful levers for change… I began work to complete my pledge with the belief that my life had yielded two assets that could be of particular value to others: the money these systems helped deliver to me…”

Lady, the money was delivered to you because you married an investment guy who went on to found a dot com monster that consumed the retail sector, destroying numerous small businesses. And you’re using the money to fund lefty racists, instead of, say, the many businesses that went under to make you that money.

But, in all fairness, Bezos left McKenzie for Lauren Sanchez, a “person of color” in the current formula. So, McKenzie already traded in her position to that of a person of color.

Now she’s giving away a ton of money to a bunch of racist hate groups, including the Movement for Black Lives, an anti-semitic BLM group that supports BDS.

Total given to date:

Racial Equity: $ 586,700,000 LGBTQ+ Equity: $ 46,000,000 Gender Equity: $ 133,000,000 Economic Mobility: $ 399,500,000 Empathy & Bridging Divides: $ 55,000,000 Functional Democracy: $ 72,000,000 Public Health: $ 128,300,000 Global Development: $ 130,000,000 Climate Change: $ 125,000,000

I like how Empathy & Bridging Divides gets the second smallest amount after gay rights.

When you’re funding the destruction of America, you only have so much time for empathy and building bridges.