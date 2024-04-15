Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith

How many ways could Iran have announced its attack? We were being told beforehand in the media that Iran would attack in the next 36 hours. That’s the opposite of a conventional surprise attack.

And Iran passed on word to Turkey, whose terror regime is one of the backchannels being used by the Biden admin.

Iran informed Turkey in advance of its planned operation against Israel, a Turkish diplomatic source told Reuters on Sunday, adding that Washington had conveyed to Tehran via Ankara that any action it took had to be “within certain limits.” The Turkish source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had spoken to both his US and Iranian counterparts in the past week to discuss the planned Iranian operation, adding Ankara had been made aware of possible developments. Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Fidan to make clear that escalation in the Middle East was not in anyone’s interest. “Iran informed us in advance of what would happen. Possible developments also came up during the meeting with Blinken, and they (the US) conveyed to Iran through us that this reaction must be within certain limits,” the source said.

And then the ‘Swiss channel’ was used to convey information after the attack.

The United States learned that the Iranian strike on Israel was completed through Swiss channels, a senior administration official said Sunday. A senior administration official told reporters in a briefing Sunday that the U.S. had a “series of direct communications through the Swiss channel” with Iran leading up to the attack. The official said Iran communicated through the Swiss channel that its strike on Israel was complete as the attacks were ongoing. “We received a message from the Iranians as this was ongoing, through the Swiss. This was basically suggesting that they were finished after this, but it was still an ongoing attack,” the official told reporters.

Why bother doing all this? It’s coordination. It also means, as I’ve said before, that this is not the real attack. It’s a feint. A light show for publicity purposes. A test of U.S. and Israeli defenses. And a way to assure the Biden administration that its addiction to diplomacy still works.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}