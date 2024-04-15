Photo Credit: IRNA

Homayoun Sameyeh Najafabadi, a pharmaceutical doctor, the president of the Kalimian Association of the Jews of Tehran and their representative in the Islamic Council (parliament), on Sunday, hailed his country’s attack on the Jewish State, proclaiming, “The attack served as a source of strength for all freedom seekers in the world, especially Palestine. The attack showed that Israel has many weaknesses and its claims were lies. Fortunately, now the weaknesses of the Zionist regime have been revealed with the heavy attack of the drones and missiles of Iran.”

Najafabadi is part of a Jewish political elite, alongside the Chief rabbi Yunus Hamami Lalezar, Arash Abai, Dawood Mousai, Siamak More Sedek, Harun Yeshayai, and Lea Daniyali. As such he and his ilk are used by the regime as show horses, proving that the Ayatollahs are not Jew haters, and supporting the regime’s case against Israel.

“Our drones confused the defense system so that our missiles could hit military bases,” Najafabadi said following the attack, adding, “I am confident we reached the target. The United States, England, France, and Jordan, who provided support to Israel, defended Israel from the attack,” he said.

And, like a good son of Iran, he attacked Jordan which, unlike himself, helped defend the Jews in Israel. “Jordan betrayed the Palestinians and Muslims,” he proclaimed.

But as a member of the tribe, Najafabadi knows the value of a buck. “Israel spent about $1.5 billion to fend off Iran’s attack, while our drones and missiles cost much less,” he said, and added, “We hope that soon the Palestinian people will return to their homes and live in peace. Israel needed to learn not to invade our land again, I congratulate the Iranian nation on this great victory.”

A useful tool of the regime, on Quds Day, which was promoted by Iran as a day for Israeli and PA Arabs to riot against their Jewish neighbors, Najafabadi marched with the Jewish community in the streets of Tehran “to show that not only the Muslims but also the followers of all the divine religions are against the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression,” IRNA reported on April 5.

Chief Rabbi Lalehzar told IRNA at the Quds Day parade that “the measures by the Israeli criminal regime go against the teachings of Torah and the religion of Moses.”

Some folks on Kaplan Street would drink to that…

On October 18, 2023, 11 days after the Hamas massacre of more than 1,200 Jews, Najafabadi declared: “The Iranian Jewish community condemns the brutal killing by the usurper and child-killing Zionist regime in Gaza and the massacre of defenseless and oppressed babies, children, women and men in the city.”

On May 17, 2020, Najafabadi was hauled by the regime to the Tomb of Esther and Mordechai in Hamadan, which had been set on fire. He reassured IRNA that “a small fire just happened in the tomb and the issue was aggrandized by the enemies.”

Around Purim this year, Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Mordechai and Esther tomb in Hamadan, and the social networks showed footage of the ensuing fire. It was too late to enlist the good service es of the court Jew Najafabadi.

