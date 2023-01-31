Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

It’s official and predictable.

Democrats, fresh out of material and looking to ’24, are relaunching BLM. And Tyre Nichols is getting the full George Floyd treatment. The golden coffin and demands that everyone kneel can’t be too far behind.

Tyre Nichols’ parents to attend State of the Union The parents of Tyre Nichols will attend Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week, according to reports. After accepting an invitation from the Congressional Black Caucus, Nichols’s mother and father – RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells – will attend the president’s address.

Advertisement





The invite means that Dems want to build legislation around Nichols. And we’re getting a hint of that already.

Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin said Sunday that the brutal footage of Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols demonstrated the need for “a national conversation” on law enforcement. Durbin told host Martha Raddatz “that law enforcement, by and large, is a state and local responsibility,” but added that Congress can insert itself into the conversation, noting a package of police reforms that Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) had been working on after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police in May 2020.

It’s a good thing that Democrats themselves sabotaged that unconstitutional garbage. But count on Democrats to pivot back to it while Republicans rush to surrender. And for the Democrats to reject the Republican surrender.

The federal government has far too much authority already. It should not be wielding any further power over local law enforcement.

This wasn’t about racism, it was about a climate of crime and violence unleashed by Democrats in Democrat cities.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}