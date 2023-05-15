Photo Credit: KSA MOFA EN / Twitter

The place to track demographic change is at the bleeding edge. And so people flag the frequency of ‘Mohammed’ as a baby name in the UK or France. America is bigger and the immigration flow is wider so it’s not as simple, but Islamic demographic change is certainly happening.

A telling sign of it is in the Social Security Administration’s list of fastest-growing baby names.

Unlike the most popular names, the fastest growing names list tracks emergent phenomena, like the pop culture dopes taking names from TV (Wrenless tops the list for girls) and demographic changes like Khaza, indicative of a growth in the Pakistani population, now the fourth fastest growing name.

Among girls, Amiri is the 5th fastest-growing name, among boys, Karim 8th fastest-growing name. These names are not always Muslim, but they’re indicative. A more definitive name is Abdullah, meaning ‘Slave of Allah’ at 22nd, and Mohammed, the name of that pedophile warlord, at 63rd.

Normally Mohammed is the most popular name for boys in Islam, where they’re not naming their kids after a fictional character on television, but that may not be the case in America. It’s also possible that it’s because the government may be tracking different spellings of Mohammed, ‘Mohammad’, ‘Muhamad’, etc, separately.

By spelling, Social Security ranks Mohamed at 564, Mohammad, 555, Mohammed, 714, and Muhammad 297.

‘Muhammad’ went from rank 591 in 2001 to rank 297 in 2022.

