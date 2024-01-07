Photo Credit: screenshot
"How do you take your coffee?"

It wasn’t all that long ago that the Trudeau regime declared all-out war on truckers who were protesting vaccine mandates. Martial law was used to target them, their bank accounts and to beat and imprison them for blocking traffic and honking.

But when the pro-Hamas crowd blocks roads leading to a Jewish neighborhood in Toronto, the cops hand-deliver goodies to them and call it “de-escalation.”

What we’ve seen in Canada, as well as previously in the UK, is a political establishment dominated by leftists and in bed with Islamic terrorists.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}

Daniel Greenfield
http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/
Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli born blogger and columnist, and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. His work covers American, European and Israeli politics as well as the War on Terror. His writing can be found at http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/ These opinions do not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Jewish Press.