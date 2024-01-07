Photo Credit: Flash 90
View of the border fence between Israel and Lebanon as seen from the northern Israeli town of Metula on April 20 2019.

An anti-tank missile fired at northern Israeli city of Metullah by Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah directly struck a hotel late Sunday afternoon, damaging the building. Rockets fired in the same barrage also struck the Israeli community of Zarit.

Miraculously, no physical injuries were reported in either place.

Shortly after 3 pm, eight rockets were launched at the Astra outpost on Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights. There were no reports of damage or injuries in the attack.

Red Alert incoming rocket sirens were triggered at around 4 pm in Matat, Kfar Giladi, Manara, Margaliot, Misgav Am, Kiryat Shmona, Tel Hai, Even Menachem and Shomera. A similar Red Alert warning was triggered in the same communities also at 9 pm Sunday evening.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

