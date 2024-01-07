Photo Credit: Flash 90

An anti-tank missile fired at northern Israeli city of Metullah by Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah directly struck a hotel late Sunday afternoon, damaging the building. Rockets fired in the same barrage also struck the Israeli community of Zarit.

Miraculously, no physical injuries were reported in either place.

Shortly after 3 pm, eight rockets were launched at the Astra outpost on Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights. There were no reports of damage or injuries in the attack.

Red Alert incoming rocket sirens were triggered at around 4 pm in Matat, Kfar Giladi, Manara, Margaliot, Misgav Am, Kiryat Shmona, Tel Hai, Even Menachem and Shomera. A similar Red Alert warning was triggered in the same communities also at 9 pm Sunday evening.