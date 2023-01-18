Photo Credit: Image courtesy of Shurat Hadin

Finally, the infamous Confederate stronghold of San Francisco is going to atone for slavery.

San Francisco’s reparations committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic repression” faced by the local Black community.

The last time I visited San Francisco, I felt entitled to reparations due to the systematic lack of repression that has made the city such a hellhole.

But paying out $220 billion to make tens of thousands of people millionaires because of their skin color might be pushing it just a little bit for a city that can’t seem to provide basic services.

Plus $100K in welfare a year.

The plan also calls on the city to supplement lower-income recipients’ income to reflect the Area Median Income (AMI), about $97,000, annually for at least 250 years.

My favorite part is the 250 years. As if any of this will be around 20 years from now, let alone 250. Or as if San Francisco’s Asian majority is going to be paying out millions because of their white guilt.

The plan also seeks to establish “a comprehensive debt forgiveness program” that clears each eligible person’s student and housing loans, credit card debt, etc.

And a pony. Everyone should be entitled to a pony due to the legacy of systemic de-ponization.

Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin told the San Francisco Chronicle he hopes the plan is approved. “There are so many efforts that result in incredible reports that just end up gathering dust on a shelf,” Peskin said. “We cannot let this be one of them.”

This plan should not gather dust. San Francisco should be forced to implement every single agenda item by the crazy racists who believe that they’re entitled to millions and generational welfare.

And everyone should be forced to decide if this is what they’re willing to go along with.

