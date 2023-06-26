Photo Credit: pixabay

Usually trying to delay a trial is done to give your side more time to prepare. Jack Smith, the Clinton-linked special counsel targeting Trump, is strangely asking for a significant delay on behalf of Trump’s people.

Special counsel Jack Smith has requested a delay in the classified and sensitive documents trial of former President Trump from August to December. Smith on Friday filed a request for the start date for the trial be set for Dec. 11, which would be about four months after the initial Aug. 14 date that Judge Aileen Cannon set on Tuesday.

That’s a significant delay.

The filing notes that the case will require Trump’s counsel to receive interim security clearances because the case concerns classified information, which will require additional time for the counsel to review and process the evidence that the government has gathered. “Even with the prompt production the government has arranged, the inclusion of additional time for defense counsel to review and digest the discovery, to make their own decisions about any production to the government, and for the government to review the same, is reasonable and appropriate,” the filing states.

Why is Smith filing motions on behalf of the defense?

If Trump’s legal team wants to delay the case, they’re capable of asking to do so. And Smith’s arguments perhaps provide them with grounds for doing so. What’s strange is the red team asking for a delay on behalf of the blue team.

It’s a safe bet that Smith’s concerns that Trump’s lawyers have the time they need are not the real story.

Smith rushed to indict Trump, but now he wants to slow down. Pushing the trial to December will, along with inevitable further delays, will take the trial into the primary season: as it’s intended to do.

This isn’t about winning the case, it’s about, much as with Russiagate, keeping the case in the public eye.

I’ve said before that Trump faces no serious threat of jail, but that’s not what this is about. Much as with Russiagate, it’s about the theater and the powers that come with it.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}