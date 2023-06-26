Photo Credit: Screenshot

The IDF has confirmed that a rocket was launched from the area of the city of Jenin in the Palestinian Authority toward the Israeli communities of the Gilboa region inside the “green line” on Monday morning. The rocket fell within the PA’s territory, having reached a distance of only 100-150 meters from the launch site.

קיני המרצחים בצפון השומרון, מחבלי חמאס ב-ג'נין מפרסמים תיעוד משיגור רקטה לטענת בגזרת ג'נין pic.twitter.com/NPCdlt95EE — בז news (@1717Bazz) June 26, 2023

A Telegram group calling itself the “Al-Iyash Battalion” on Monday posted a video showing the launch of rockets from the Jenin area toward the settlement of Ram On, south of Afula. The sign hanging on the launcher said that it was a Qassam 1 rocket and that the next launch would be bigger.

The IDF is investigating.

On Sunday morning, the Shin Bet released for publication that they had discovered a rocket in eastern Jerusalem on Jerusalem Day. Though that rocket was old and without explosives. An Arab was arrested who said he built it from instructions he found on the internet, but he didn’t succeed in launching it.