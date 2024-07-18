Photo Credit: 123rf.com

The Harvard Medical School’s web page writes:

“As an important step in becoming a doctor, medical students must take the Hippocratic Oath. And one of the promises within that oath is “first, do no harm” (or “primum non nocere,” the Latin translation from the original Greek).”

From the Greeks to the Romans and across western medicine today, “do no harm” is the default expectation patients have from their doctors.

Advertisement





Of course, as the Harvard article goes on to explain, doing harm to the patient is often unavoidable. An amputation may save a life, but the surgeon is still harming the patient. The same is true of radio or chemotherapy. But both are still considered by most people as acceptable “harms.”

The Hippocratic Oath clearly means do not seek to do intentional harm or offer treatment that does not benefit the patient.

There is also the category of unintentional harm that would never have occurred except for the Doctor’s actions. The word for that is “iatrogenesis” from the Greek “iatros,” which means doctor or healer, and “gennan,” which means “as a result.”

The job of a doctor or medical therapist therefore is to strive to provide care and treatments that will heal and cure.

What though, if they don’t? Even with that overarching western medical ethos, there will always be horror stories of medical providers who inflict pain and suffering on others, because it brings enjoyment and pleasure to them. Happily, sadistic doctors and medical serial killers (like England’s Dr. Harold Shipman with an estimated 250 victims) is an infinitesimally small percentage of an otherwise caring profession.

Post October 7 however, there has been a volcanic eruption of Jew hatred across the world and across the world of medicine too.

The New York Post recently wrote that…

“Jewish doctors, alarmed by “rampant” antisemitism and even violence at health-care institutions in the U.S., have launched their own national advocacy group to combat the (Anti-Jewish) hatred in medicine. “It’s fundamentally scary for those of us who care about humanity. It’s Nazi Germany all over again,” said Manhattan plastic surgeon Yael Halaas, founder and president of the new group and a graduate of Columbia University and Cornell Medical School.”

The article cited numerous examples of doctors and medical schools embracing Hamas and their October genocide.

Even before October 7, early indicators of the return of the “oldest cancer” were apparent.

In my hometown of Glasgow in 2007, two doctors, Bilal Abdulla and Kafeel Ahmed, drove a Jeep packed with gas canisters and gasoline crashing into the city’s busy airport terminal. The bomber’s device failed to explode and eventually another third doctor and four other plotters were arrested.

Lara Kollab, a resident at the Cleveland Clinic, was fired in 2012 after a series of antisemitic tweets. In one tweet she wrote, “I’ll purposely give all the Yahood the wrong meds.” Yahood’ is the Arabic word for Jews.

In March of this year, a little Jewish boy in Manchester, England who has a rare blood disease, was forced from the hospital bed where he was receiving a blood transfusion and made to lie on the floor by two nurses wearing Palestinian flag pins.

The number of incidents is way too long to cite in this article. But there is little doubt that the world of medicine has become sick.

In 1999 John Cornwell the British journalist, author, and academic published “Hitler’s Pope, the secret life of Pius XII.” It was an excoriating history of the Vatican’s complicity with the Nazi regime and the Holocaust.

In 2003 he published the equally excoriating work, “Hitler’s Scientists…Science, War and the Devil’s Pact.” It reveals how the scientific community was just as accommodating to the Nazis and their agenda as was the Church.

In chapter eleven of the book entitled, “Medicine Under Hitler” he writes:

“Physicians as a group, outnumbered all other professions in enthusiasm for Nazi Party membership…with party membership peaking at 44%.”

He explains that Hitler brought financial benefits to a grateful profession. As Jewish doctors were purged, (16% of Germany’s doctors were Jews) the resulting shortages that created, meant that pay for Aryan doctors rose.

Racial hygiene and antisemitism were rife in the profession by the early 1930s. Nazi propaganda from the likes of medical book publisher Julius Friedrich Lehmann, found a receptive readership among both the medical community and students. His glossy antisemitic medical books were in fact best sellers.

The chapter makes for depressing reading. The general image of caring individuals who seek to heal and do no harm, flees like a politician from the truth when the reality is examined.

Then of course there were the doctors who were the very embodiment of Nazi evil, like Herman Becker-Freyseng, who conducted high altitude experiments on concentration camp victims. Carl Clauberg who experimented on Jews in the field of human sterilization and of course, Josef Mengele, Auchwitz’s “Angel of Death.” The long list of these monsters, their crimes and areas of special interest is available online if you have a strong stomach.

Recently Israel’s security establishment scuttled to shift the blame for the release of the head doctor of Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, Mohammad Abu Salmiya. It turns out that this “caring” doctor with deep links to Hamas, ran a hospital which doubled as a Hamas arms depot and where hostages were held and probably killed.

I sincerely hope we don’t repeat the same naïve mistake and delude ourselves that doctors are any more immune to the disease of Jew-hatred than the people they treat. As we have seen, last time they had to battle the deadly cancer of antisemitism, they found themselves more susceptible than any other group.

At present, they look to me as though they are very sick indeed.

The Hippocratic Oath declares, “Do no harm” but as the evidence continues to grow, in today’s medical world, Hippocrates’ doctor’s oath is now being tweaked to read, “Do no harm…unless it’s to Jews.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: