Photo Credit: Jewish Press

2012 saw the release of a film called Red Dawn. The plot of the movie imagined a United States overstretched with its soldiers fighting in numerous conflicts abroad. This leaves the homeland relatively unprotected. Spotting the weakness, the Chinese launch a surprise invasion.

At the last moment, the producers realized that making the bad guys in the film Chinese, might just damage its earning potential in…China! (Hollywood is full of brilliant minds it seems.) The bad guys were changed to North Koreans. They are equally bad of course but have the bonus of having no cinemas that show American movies.

Advertisement





After the cowardly and sneaky attack, a brave handful of youngsters fight the North Koreans and play a crucial role in defeating the invaders. Well, that was easy!

Now I must be honest here, I’m not a movie buff. If I did want to take two hours or so off to watch a movie, I would check the reviews first. Red Dawn’s reviews were risible. They even managed to collect a “Razzy” which I discovered, is a sort of anti-Oscar award given for the year’s most outstandingly awful films.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “An already silly premise is given a ham-fisted treatment in this ill-advised remake.” That was about the nicest review of it I found.

I simply don’t know where or how in the past I heard about this cinematic flop, but recently it started my mind wondering, could I come up with an even more silly and implausible theme for a movie than Red Dawn? Could I too snag a Razzy? I think I could! Here goes…Ehem!…

The scene is an America led by an ineffective and weak government terrified of getting involved in another war and instead strives to appease its enemies. The enemies, (to make it totally impossible, let’s make them…er…uh…ISIS! or Al Qaeda!) threaten and then attack U.S. servicemen and women all over the world provoking no response whatsoever from a dithering White House. Extremist supporters of Al Qaeda are mobilised to take to the streets and demonstrate in support of the terrorists. Their increasingly violent protests are tolerated and so escalate and become more violent as a result. Mainstream American media too have been infiltrated by elements sympathetic or supportive of Al Qaeda and they call for understanding for their cause and the reasons that have driven them to be so grouchy and ornery about all things Uncle Sam. The movie ends with massive crowds marching down Pennsylvania Avenue waving red and green flags celebrating the fact that Al Qaeda has been removed from the groups designated as terrorist organizations and its leaders invited to the Oval Office for Halal coffee and cookies.

If that doesn’t get me a Razzy, I’ll eat my keffiyeh.

I mean, the thought of massive numbers of demonstrators marching on America’s streets waving the chilling black flag of Al Qaeda and winning acceptance from the American government and people is beyond insane.

If though, the black flag of Al Qaeda is replaced with the black, red, white and green flag of the Palestinians, then the ridiculous and insane becomes not a joke spoof but a deadly serious reality.

The flag of the Palestinians is in fact more resonant of another flag, this one is Bback, white and red and it has a Swastika in its center. That flag evokes more clearly its intentions than its new iteration that adds the green of Islam to the original color scheme. That flag states unmistakably that it stands for the death of every single Jew on planet earth. But so too does the Palestinian flag.

And before someone tries to argue that there is a difference between the “Palestinians” and “Hamas”; no there isn’t.

Of course, there are individual Palestinian Arabs who are opposed to Hamas, but the vast majority aren’t. The vast majority are their supporters.

In a poll reported recently in the Jerusalem Post 67% of all Arabs say the October 7th slaughter was “legitimate resistance” against Israel. According to the Associated Press 82% of respondents in the West Bank believe Hamas was correct in launching the October attack. Reuters reports 72% support for Hamas among Gazans.

Hitler and the Nazis could only dream of support at that level. In 1930s Reichstag elections the Nazis won 18% of the vote. Even as late as 1943, the percentage of members of the party in both Germany and Austria was only 10%.

Hamas enjoys the enthusiastic and overwhelming support from the Palestinian people and that means enthusiastic and overwhelming support for the killing of all Jews anywhere on the planet. The Palestinian flag is the new Nazi flag and the Palestinian Arab people’s agenda is overwhelmingly and unapologetically Islamo-Nazi.

What of the demonstrators protesting for a “Free Palestine” across the USA from campuses to airports?

Some commentators are over-generous to my mind and call them naïve or useful idiots to use Lenin’s term. I don’t believe it for one moment. Even if over and over interviewers can embarrass them by asking them to identify where the “River to the Sea” is on a map, that does not address the critical truth about those joining pro-Hamas demonstrations.

It is not a concern for Arab suffering. There have been zero massive demonstrations by these same people against the 306,887 or so killed by Hamas’ pal Bashar al Assad of Syria or the 5.3 million Syrian refugees registered globally.

There have also been zero massive demonstrations against the Islamophobic incarceration of one million Muslim Chinese in concentration camps by another Hamas pal, President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist party.

I could go on adding to the list of outrages and massacres that don’t trouble Hamas supporters on the streets of the U.S. today, but I don’t need to. The point is obvious. Hamas’s supporters and advocates inside the media, governing party and across society are attracted to and motivated by one Hamas key policy ambition; finishing the job that Hitler started.

So the next time you see a pro-Palestine demonstration on the news or the streets be aware you are watching new Nazis waving the new Nazi flag.